KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that no longer exists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that no longer exists

I'm a single mum and flexible working is one of the reasons that I chose to become a freelancer.

Former Asda boss Lord Rose.
Former Asda boss Lord Rose.
By Kirsty Strickland

In a recent BBC documentary, Lord Rose, the former boss of Asda, said home working was contributing to the “general decline” of the UK economy.

In what is an incredibly bold statement for an unelected peer, he also claimed that remote working is “not proper work”.

But he’s not alone in his thinking.

Amazon and Boots are two companies that now require their head office employees to be physically present in the office every day.

These decisions are always framed as a way to drive productivity and build a sense of camaraderie in workplaces.

But in reality, they’re just another example of how out of touch some employers are with the realities of modern life.

It obviously goes without saying that the pandemic was a horrific event that upended every aspect of our lives.

But if there’s one silver lining to emerge, it’s surely the acceptance of remote and flexible working. For the first time, many people were able to balance their work and personal lives in ways that were previously unimaginable.

For women in particular, flexible working is a game-changer.

It allows people to take on roles they’d once have been forced to count themselves out of because of childcare commitments.

‘Equal footing’

Flexible working is one of the reasons that I chose to become a freelancer. I’m a single mum.

If I had to commute to an office each day I’d have to pay for wraparound childcare.

I’d have less time to spend with my daughter and I’d have to fork out hundreds of pounds each month on public transport. And I still wouldn’t be able to afford to get on the housing ladder.

Women, who disproportionately bear the brunt of unpaid care, can now take part in the workforce on a more equal footing.

For decades, we’ve heard how women’s career progression stalls because of choices they make to prioritise family over work.

But it’s not a real choice when the structure of the workplace doesn’t bend to accommodate real life.

The loudest critics of remote working are often the same people who yearn for a world that no longer exists.

That is no surprise, when you think about it, because it’s a world that worked well for them but not for everyone else.

Kirsty Strickland.

Company bosses lament the loss of the office environment, blaming remote work for everything from poor collaboration to declining team spirit.

But the people shouting the loudest about this apparently lazy and entitled new generation of workers are the same ones who’ve spent decades overseeing stagnant wages, inflexible working patterns and precarious contracts.

It’s not low-income workers who are demanding a return to full-time office life.

It’s the executives – or Lords – earning decent salaries.

They can’t understand why someone wouldn’t want to spend two hours and hundreds of pounds a month commuting to sit in a horribly-lit office where you breathe in other people’s germs for eight hours a day.

Remote working is ‘solution to an evolving problem’

The office culture they idolise is already on life support.

Not because of remote work, but because the social contract that once made employment stable and rewarding has broken down.

Working full-time used to mean you could support your family, save for a house and have a bit of financial security in your old age.

Today, a 40-hour week in the office doesn’t even guarantee you can pay the rent.

Remote work really isn’t the enemy, Lord Rose. It’s a solution to an evolving problem.

It offers flexibility, saves money, and lets people work to live, rather than just living to work.

So maybe instead of clinging to the past, businesses should focus on adapting to the future.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee University column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during her time at Dundee University, 2015-2020.. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University helped me build my life – but I wouldn’t look…
8
The 39A Stagecoach service had come in for criticism.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail
2
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13
Martel at Dens Park with her son, Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: On a cold January night, there's no place I'd rather be than…
Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
STEVE FINAN: My radical solution to council bureaucracy and tribalism in Dundee
23
First Minister John Swinney.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why is SNP so afraid to talk about independence?
14
Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle
25
The Knife Angel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth's Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation
The 39A Stagecoach service had come in for criticism.
SEAN O'NEIL: Thanks to Stagecoach the biggest hurdle we faced on dream holiday was…
Brian Henderson.
BRIAN HENDERSON: A bit of poo in my tea did me no harm

Conversation