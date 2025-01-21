Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in ‘moment of inattention’ by reversing driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in ‘moment of inattention’ by reversing driver

Craig Lamont admitted seriously injuring 78-year-old pedestrian Maureen Kennedy four days before her death.

By Ross Gardiner
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
The accident happened at the junction of Teviot Place and India Street, Montrose. Image: Google

A Montrose motorist has been banned after causing serious injuries to an elderly woman four days before she died.

Craig Lamont, 24, previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit causing serious injury by carelessly driving a black Mercedes Benz A Class A150.

He admitted that on February 8 last year, he reversed at Teviot Place in Montrose and struck 78-year-old Maureen Kennedy.

Ms Kennedy fell to the ground and suffered injuries, the seriousness of which became apparent later and she died at Ninewells Hospital on February 12.

Lamont, who was signed off work for six months and has been diagnosed with PTSD as a consequence of the tragedy, had helped in the aftermath of the accident and later checked on the woman.

Accused helped pedestrian after accident

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the accident happened on Teviot Place, near its junction with India Street.

Lamont and Ms Kennedy were known to each other and the accused’s parents live nearby.

She said Ms Kennedy was carrying a shopping bag and wearing a light-coloured jacket.

She said Lamont called 999 at 6.30pm “and advised that he was reversing when he collided with Ms Kennedy”.

“He describes Ms Kennedy as walking between other parked cars.

“The accused got out his vehicle and helped the complainer, who was lying on the ground.

“She told him she was fine and she’d just have to go for a lie down. The complainer’s family were made aware.

“She phoned her daughter and stated she had been run over, that the accused had reversed into her and she had fallen onto her back and blacked out.

“Her granddaughter attended soon after. She contacted emergency services.”

Health worsened

Ms Hodgson was taken to Ninewells by taxi and discharged at 4.30am the next morning with three fractures to her right shoulder.

The woman’s granddaughter was caring for her and later reported the pensioner complained of broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder, a humerus injury and a broken collarbone.

Ms Hodgson said: “Ms Kennedy had to go back to hospital and have surgery.

“She was confused and may have been suffering from an infection.

“She couldn’t give a clear account of what had happened.”

Full of remorse

First offender Lamont’s guilty plea was to causing serious injury by driving carelessly, not causing death by careless driving.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

The CNC machinist’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “This was a reversing manoeuvre at slow speed but he fully accepts that he may not have carried out all the necessary safety checks.

“He actually took her home. Mr Lamont went back to her house later to check how she was.

“He was visiting his parents at the time.

“She’s appeared from between parked cars. Mr Lamont simply did not see her.

“He has never sought to minimise the seriousness of this matter.”

She said he had to take time off work but is in full-time employment, with diagnoses of PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“He struggled to come to terms with the outcome and dire consequences for the complainer and her family.

“He was referred for counselling for that. He’s full of remorse.

“It has had consequences for Mr Lamont. The family of the victim are at the forefront of his thoughts.”

Culpability not ‘very high’

Lamont, of Caledonia Street in Montrose, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the nine months.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It was a tragic accident for everybody involved.

“With regards to the culpability, it was a moment’s inattention that has led to these awful consequences.

“You went to the assistance of the lady at the scene. You went back later, to your credit.

“It has had a lasting impact on you. I hope that’s something you can come to terms with for your own sake.

“Although I don’t see the culpability as very high, I think I have to disqualify you for more than 12 months.

“You’ve already suffered significant consequences.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Seagate bus station
Delivery driver predator 'roamed streets of Dundee' looking for drunk women to attack
Gordon Gibson
Fife serial offender jailed for wheelie crash that left him fighting for life
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Job centre abuse and shopping centre kisses
Dundee Sheriff Court
Wife suffered years of 'culture clash' misery in Dundee, court hears
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Lee Dempsey
Fife teacher jailed for sexual contact while trying to form relationship with pupil
James Burns
Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror
Debbie Ross
Woman who drove at toddler during neighbour feud in Perthshire locked up
Kaine Baxter, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Handbrake turn Perthshire driver hit 120mph in Fife police chase
Andrew Love
Man admits exposing child to drugs at filthy Perth flat