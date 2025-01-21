Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in ‘moment of inattention’ by reversing driver

A Montrose motorist has been banned after causing serious injuries to an elderly woman four days before she died.

Craig Lamont, 24, previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit causing serious injury by carelessly driving a black Mercedes Benz A Class A150.

He admitted that on February 8 last year, he reversed at Teviot Place in Montrose and struck 78-year-old Maureen Kennedy.

Ms Kennedy fell to the ground and suffered injuries, the seriousness of which became apparent later and she died at Ninewells Hospital on February 12.

Lamont, who was signed off work for six months and has been diagnosed with PTSD as a consequence of the tragedy, had helped in the aftermath of the accident and later checked on the woman.

Accused helped pedestrian after accident

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson told the court the accident happened on Teviot Place, near its junction with India Street.

Lamont and Ms Kennedy were known to each other and the accused’s parents live nearby.

She said Ms Kennedy was carrying a shopping bag and wearing a light-coloured jacket.

She said Lamont called 999 at 6.30pm “and advised that he was reversing when he collided with Ms Kennedy”.

“He describes Ms Kennedy as walking between other parked cars.

“The accused got out his vehicle and helped the complainer, who was lying on the ground.

“She told him she was fine and she’d just have to go for a lie down. The complainer’s family were made aware.

“She phoned her daughter and stated she had been run over, that the accused had reversed into her and she had fallen onto her back and blacked out.

“Her granddaughter attended soon after. She contacted emergency services.”

Health worsened

Ms Hodgson was taken to Ninewells by taxi and discharged at 4.30am the next morning with three fractures to her right shoulder.

The woman’s granddaughter was caring for her and later reported the pensioner complained of broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder, a humerus injury and a broken collarbone.

Ms Hodgson said: “Ms Kennedy had to go back to hospital and have surgery.

“She was confused and may have been suffering from an infection.

“She couldn’t give a clear account of what had happened.”

Full of remorse

First offender Lamont’s guilty plea was to causing serious injury by driving carelessly, not causing death by careless driving.

He returned to the dock to be sentenced after meeting with social workers.

The CNC machinist’s solicitor Sarah Russo said: “This was a reversing manoeuvre at slow speed but he fully accepts that he may not have carried out all the necessary safety checks.

“He actually took her home. Mr Lamont went back to her house later to check how she was.

“He was visiting his parents at the time.

“She’s appeared from between parked cars. Mr Lamont simply did not see her.

“He has never sought to minimise the seriousness of this matter.”

She said he had to take time off work but is in full-time employment, with diagnoses of PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“He struggled to come to terms with the outcome and dire consequences for the complainer and her family.

“He was referred for counselling for that. He’s full of remorse.

“It has had consequences for Mr Lamont. The family of the victim are at the forefront of his thoughts.”

Culpability not ‘very high’

Lamont, of Caledonia Street in Montrose, was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the nine months.

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “It was a tragic accident for everybody involved.

“With regards to the culpability, it was a moment’s inattention that has led to these awful consequences.

“You went to the assistance of the lady at the scene. You went back later, to your credit.

“It has had a lasting impact on you. I hope that’s something you can come to terms with for your own sake.

“Although I don’t see the culpability as very high, I think I have to disqualify you for more than 12 months.

“You’ve already suffered significant consequences.”

