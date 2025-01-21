Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline ‘country house’ packed with period features for sale

A flat inside a 19th-century Dunfermline “country house” packed with period features is for sale.

The property in Broomhead House is just a few minutes from the city centre.

Originally a private home, the building – described as a “country house” – has been divided into flats.

Entry is via a secure entrance, which leads to a large, communal reception hall.

A sweeping staircase leads to the apartment which occupies the first floor of the building.

The flat’s internal hallway leads to a stunning lounge with a wealth of original features including a large fireplace.

There is a modern dining kitchen with ample room for entertaining.

The flat comes with two bedrooms along with a tiled family bathroom.

There is also gas central heating to offer modern comfort, along with sash and case windows.

Outside Broomhead House, there is access to a private garage as well as communal parking and the garden.

Dunfermline-based Morgans Solicitors is handling the sale of the flat, which is for sale at a fixed price of £240,000.

