Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline ‘country house’ packed with period features for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline ‘country house’ packed with period features for sale

The two-bedroom apartment is on the market for a fixed price.

By Neil Henderson
Aerial view of Broomhead House in Dunfermline.
Broomhead House in Dunfermline. Image: Morgans Solicitors

A flat inside a 19th-century Dunfermline “country house” packed with period features is for sale.

The property in Broomhead House is just a few minutes from the city centre.

Originally a private home, the building – described as a “country house” – has been divided into flats.

Entry is via a secure entrance, which leads to a large, communal reception hall.

A sweeping staircase leads to the apartment which occupies the first floor of the building.

19th century stone 'country house' in Dunfermline.
The building is described as a “country house”. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Communal entrance hall.
The communal entrance hall. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Entrance to flat.
The home has been divided into flats. Image: Morgans Solicitors
main staircase.
The main staircase. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Patterned window overlooking the landing.
A patterned window overlooking the staircase. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Many of the original features are retained.
A landing. Image: Morgans Solicitors

The flat’s internal hallway leads to a stunning lounge with a wealth of original features including a large fireplace.

There is a modern dining kitchen with ample room for entertaining.

The flat comes with two bedrooms along with a tiled family bathroom.

There is also gas central heating to offer modern comfort, along with sash and case windows.

Period feature retained in the living room.
Period features are retained in the living room. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Another views of the living room.
Another view of the living room. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Well appointed fitted kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Dining space in the kitchen.
Dining space in the kitchen. Image: Morgans Solicitors
One of the two bedrooms at the Broomhead House apartment.
One of the two bedrooms in the Broomhead House apartment. Image: Morgans Solicitors
The second bedroom.
The second bedroom. Image: Morgans Solicitors
Bathroom.
The tiled bathroom. Image: Morgans Solicitors

Outside Broomhead House, there is access to a private garage as well as communal parking and the garden.

Dunfermline-based Morgans Solicitors is handling the sale of the flat, which is for sale at a fixed price of £240,000.

Meanwhile, in nearby Limekilns, a 200-year-old pub with Robert Louis Stevenson links is now up for sale.

More from Property

This handsome Broughty Ferry villa topped the charts. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry villa with 6 bedrooms was TSPC's top property in December
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale
The apartment is within Brentham Park House. Image: Halliday Homes
Stirling apartment inside stunning baronial mansion for sale
Outside of Princes Street, Perth.
7 homes on the market in Perth and Kinross for less than £70k
Glenvarnoch
'Unique' Stirlingshire home with beautiful vaulted oak beams for sale
Tay views from the Riverside Drive apartment. Image: Rettie
Dundee Riverside apartment with 'outstanding' River Tay views for sale
The colourful inside of The Culdee cafe.
Monifieth church-turned-cafe unrecognisable after £260k transformation
3
View of the Tay from Commercial Street property.
Perth villa in stunning setting on banks of River Tay on sale for £175k
The Ship Inn, Limekilns, Dunfermline.
200-year-old west Fife pub featured in Robert Louis Stevenson novel for sale
Front view of Luncarty cottage.
'One-of-a-kind' railway-facing cottage for sale in Perthshire

Conversation