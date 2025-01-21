Property Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline ‘country house’ packed with period features for sale The two-bedroom apartment is on the market for a fixed price. By Neil Henderson January 21 2025, 8:11am January 21 2025, 8:11am Share Flat inside 19th-century Dunfermline ‘country house’ packed with period features for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5165198/dunfermline-flat-19th-century-broomhead-house-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Broomhead House in Dunfermline. Image: Morgans Solicitors A flat inside a 19th-century Dunfermline “country house” packed with period features is for sale. The property in Broomhead House is just a few minutes from the city centre. Originally a private home, the building – described as a “country house” – has been divided into flats. Entry is via a secure entrance, which leads to a large, communal reception hall. A sweeping staircase leads to the apartment which occupies the first floor of the building. The building is described as a “country house”. Image: Morgans Solicitors The communal entrance hall. Image: Morgans Solicitors The home has been divided into flats. Image: Morgans Solicitors The main staircase. Image: Morgans Solicitors A patterned window overlooking the staircase. Image: Morgans Solicitors A landing. Image: Morgans Solicitors The flat’s internal hallway leads to a stunning lounge with a wealth of original features including a large fireplace. There is a modern dining kitchen with ample room for entertaining. The flat comes with two bedrooms along with a tiled family bathroom. There is also gas central heating to offer modern comfort, along with sash and case windows. Period features are retained in the living room. Image: Morgans Solicitors Another view of the living room. Image: Morgans Solicitors The kitchen. Image: Morgans Solicitors Dining space in the kitchen. Image: Morgans Solicitors One of the two bedrooms in the Broomhead House apartment. Image: Morgans Solicitors The second bedroom. Image: Morgans Solicitors The tiled bathroom. Image: Morgans Solicitors Outside Broomhead House, there is access to a private garage as well as communal parking and the garden. Dunfermline-based Morgans Solicitors is handling the sale of the flat, which is for sale at a fixed price of £240,000. Meanwhile, in nearby Limekilns, a 200-year-old pub with Robert Louis Stevenson links is now up for sale.
Conversation