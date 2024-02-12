Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car in Montrose

The pedestrian died in hospital four days after the incident.

By Andrew Robson
Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Teviot Place, Montrose. Image: Google Street View

A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Montrose.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle near a bus stop on Teviot Place at around 4.35pm on Thursday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where she died from her injuries on Sunday evening.

No one else was injured in the collision, which involved a black Mercedes Benz A Class.

Police appeal as pedestrian dies after Montrose collision

Police Scotland has launched an appeal for information.

Sergeant William Strachan of the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved in the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3045 of February 9.”

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.

