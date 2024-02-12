Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car in Montrose

A 78-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Montrose.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle near a bus stop on Teviot Place at around 4.35pm on Thursday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where she died from her injuries on Sunday evening.

No one else was injured in the collision, which involved a black Mercedes Benz A Class.

Police appeal as pedestrian dies after Montrose collision

Police Scotland has launched an appeal for information.

Sergeant William Strachan of the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman involved in the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3045 of February 9.”

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously.