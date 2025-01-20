Dundee star Simon Murray lifts lid on local boy pressure ahead of derby clash against United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star Simon Murray lifts lid on local boy pressure ahead of derby clash against United

The Dark Blues have a 'real buzz' going into Monday's cup tie with rivals Dundee United.

Simon Murray put Dundee in front in the last derby against Dundee United. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By George Cran

Losing to your bitter rivals is one of the lowest moments in any footballer’s career.

That’s the view of one player who has played on both sides of a Dundee derby and scored the winner in an Edinburgh derby.

Simon Murray is Dundee’s last goalscorer against Dundee United, finding the net from the spot on January 2.

The Dark Blues went on to lose that night and Murray is yet to taste the joy of victory in a Dundee derby.

Monday night will be his sixth City of Discovery clash and the Dark Blues top scorer wants nothing more than seeing Dundee’s name in the hat for the next round of the cup.

Simon Murray celebrates his derby goal in front of Dundee fans
“We suffered a recent defeat and it’s not easy,” he said.

“It’s a hard one, it’s probably one of the lowest feelings in your career when you’re beaten by your nearest rivals and you’ve put everything into the game.

“Both sets of fans and players want it so much.

“When you come out on the losing side it gives you that extra hunger so that you want it even more.

“I’m not saying we want it more than them, but what I’m saying is you want to be on the other side of that.

“I think that’s the overriding feeling here.

“You want to progress and a cup run is something that Dundee, us as players, really want.

“When we saw the draw you couldn’t write it, could you? But you’ve got to embrace it.”

‘Real buzz’

Eighteen days is a short length of time.

However, plenty has changed for Dundee since they lost at home to Dundee United on January 2.

Returning players are fitter after injury and there have been three new faces in the door, too.

Aaron Donnelly, Cesar Garza and Imari Samuels have since strengthened the squad and the Dark Blues go into the cup contest feeling good.

Dundee celebrate against Celtic
Dundee were impressive last time out against Celtic. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

That’s after two impressive performances against Rangers and most recently against Celtic.

“It was gutting to only come away with a point against Celtic but the flip side of that is the performance has given us a real buzz,” Murray said.

“We showed what we’re capable of against the two top teams in the league.

“When you look at the bigger picture – how well the boys performed, how many games we’ve played – and we’ve just matched the best teams in the country.

“We’ve got a really young squad. Seun Adewumi is 19 and Cesar Garza is 19. His first two games in Scottish football were against the Old Firm and he’s not looked like that’s even affected him one bit.

Seun Adewumi celebrates
Seun Adewumi is a real attacking threat for Dundee. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“Experience is sometimes where we’ve maybe been let down in terms of decisions in games, but the only way to learn is by making these mistakes and learning from them.

“I think there’s a real togetherness in the team and we’re starting to gel.

“It’s great having all these young players – they keep me going, keep me fit, but I’ll still give them a run for their money!”

Being fed to the wolves

There has been no running around town in the lead up to the derby, however.

Murray was born and brought up in the city and knows just how important a fixture this is.

Simon Murray
Simon Murray is Dundee’s top scorer this season and he wants more in tonight’s Dundee derby. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

And how important it is to make sure you stay in the right mindset to perform.

“I stay in the house. I don’t go out. If I have to, I’ll go to Asda at 10 o’clock at night. If I’m going out there, it’s like being fed to the wolves!” Murray joked.

“Dundee’s not big, I’m from here and I have friends and family on both sides.

“There’s no getting away from it but you need to take yourself away from the scenario sometimes.

“Keep a low head because it can sometimes get a bit too much. It’s a lot of pressure.

“Both teams want it. Both sets of fans want it just as much as each other.

“You need to pick what coffee shop to go to wisely.”

The draw for the fifth round will take place after Monday’s Dundee derby, live on Premier Sports TV and Twitter channels.

Conversation