Ryan Strain reveals dinner message from Dundee United fans as Tangerines ace recalls ‘crazy’ derby days

Ryan Strain was left in no doubt regarding the importance of the Dundee derby before a ball was kicked.

As he treated his parents, Ian and Lorraine, to dinner in Broughty Ferry prior to the January 2 showdown between the city rivals, giddy Arabs weren’t shy about approaching the Dundee United ace.

“I went out before the last Dundee game with my mum and dad, who were here from Australia,” recalled Strain. “We went out for dinner in the Ferry, and everyone was just coming up to me and saying, ‘all you have to do is win the derby!’”

His folks lapped up the attention; delighted to see their lad become a firm favourite in Tayside.

They subsequently attended the showdown at Dens Park and were blown away by the volcanic atmosphere and stunning scenes as United claimed a last-gasp 2-1 triumph.

“They were loving it – I think they were just proud,” continued Strain. “My dad kept going down to the pub just to listen to the football chat and he was loving it. I think he wanted to stay after visiting.

“They were at the (January 2) derby too and, although they’ve gone back to Australia now, they said it was just an unbelievable atmosphere. It was special to have them over for that.

“I know how much it means to everyone in the city. I was delighted to win that one and hopefully I can keep that 100% record on Monday.”

Derby day veteran, across the globe

While that breathless victory at Dens was Strain’s maiden experience of the Dundee derby – he was injured for the first meeting of the rivals at Tannadice in August – he boasts plenty of experience in local rivalries.

From Adelaide to Haifa, Strain is acutely aware of the scale and scope of these contests.

“I played in St Mirren v Morton but that was just a friendly and, when I was in Australia, we played Adelaide v Melbourne Victory,” he continued. “And at Maccabi Haifa, we went up against Maccabi Tel Aviv – which was mental!

“I remember we were 2-0 down at home and we came back to win 3-2 in the last minute. It was crazy.

“The fans over there are fanatics. When you come out for the warm-up, the stadium will already be full. And the fans have a song for every player so, when you’re warming up, they go through all the players and sing their songs.

“To be fair, mine wasn’t great. All the other guys had massive songs and mine was just like, ‘Ryan, Ryan!’”

Strain’s taste for silverware

Strain boasts a trophy-laden pedigree, having lifted the Australian FA Cup with Adelaide United in 2018 AND 2019 and the Israeli Toto Cup with Maccabi Haifa in 2021/22.

The prospect of a crack at further domestic honours in Scotland – where his grandad Gerry Baker won the 1959 Scottish Cup with St Mirren, scoring in the final against Aberdeen – is a tantalising one.

“At the start of the season, one of our focuses was to get a good run and take the fans to Hampden,” he continued. “That starts Monday.

“It’s a massive game and hopefully we can get the win.

“We know their threats, but we’ve got a lot of threats as well. Like the last one, it should be a really good game.”

And with United’s penchant for last-minute drama – notching 11 goals in the 87th minute or later this term – one can guarantee no-one will be leaving early.

“I’m not sure why we have that record – I think it’s just character in the team,” Strain added. “It’s mentality; we never give up. Especially to come from behind in that last derby, that just shows what we have as a group.

“Even against St Mirren in our last game, the gaffer brings on (Louis) Moult and Jort (van der Sande) – two strikers to go win the game.

“I don’t think we ever set-up just to go for the draw in the closing stages of games.”