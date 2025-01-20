Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire

A kebab shop boss put lives at risk when he pumped the brakes on a busy motorway.

Businessman Umut Eroglu “panicked” when he saw blue lights behind him as he sped down the M90.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 23-year-old steered his Volkswagen Passat off the road and onto a grass verge, before returning to the carriageway and coming to a “dead stop”.

Other drivers were forced to brake or swerve to avoid crashing.

Eroglu, of Hepburn Crescent, Arbroath, admitted driving carelessly on the motorway, between Muirmont and Arlary junctions, on July 10 204.

Stopping dead in the road

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said traffic police were in an unmarked car, conducting speed checks, at about 3.50pm.

“They became aware of the accused’s vehicle approaching quickly behind.

“The accused drove so close to the rear of the police vehicle that the officers could not read the registration plate, or even see the Volkswagen badge.”

Mr Craib said Eroglu seemed to be trying to overtake.

“When lane one temporarily cleared, the accused moved in and accelerated harshly past the police.

“The accused’s vehicle continued in lane one, until its progress was halted by a van in front.”

Eroglu then moved back to the second lane, into what was described as an “insufficient gap between vehicles,” causing other traffic to slow.

“Blue lights were activated on the police vehicle,” said Mr Craib.

“The accused initially failed to react.

“Then he moved onto the grass verge, before returning to lane one and stopping dead.

“This forced other motorway traffic to come to a halt or take evasive action.”

Eroglu was ordered to pull into a safe stopping spot ahead.

When cautioned and charged, he said: “My licence is very important to me.”

Endangered lives

Solicitor Robin Beattie, defending, said: “Mr Eroglu owns and runs a takeaway business in Alloa, with four employees.

“He needs his driving licence to drive to suppliers and retailers.”

Mr Beattie said: “He has a clean licence and no criminal record at all.”

The court heard Eroglu was travelling to see a relative and had concerns for their welfare.

“He drove in this manner, not in a clear mind, to get to this person,” Mr Beattie said.

“He ought to have instead phoned the police or emergency services.

“Mr Eroglu simply panicked when he saw the blue lights.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Eroglu: “It seems that you are well aware that your behaviour in driving had the potential to endanger not only your own life but the lives of other road users.

“It is perhaps by luck rather than judgement that no physical harm was caused to others, albeit I am in no doubt that your driving will have caused concern to those around you.”

The sheriff noted Eroglu’s “previously unblemished” record and fined him £400 and imposed six penalty points.

