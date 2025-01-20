Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire

Umut Eroglu, from Arbroath, 'panicked' when he saw blue lights behind him as he sped down the motorway.

By Jamie Buchan
Umut Eroglu
Umut Eroglu appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A kebab shop boss put lives at risk when he pumped the brakes on a busy motorway.

Businessman Umut Eroglu “panicked” when he saw blue lights behind him as he sped down the M90.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 23-year-old steered his Volkswagen Passat off the road and onto a grass verge, before returning to the carriageway and coming to a “dead stop”.

Other drivers were forced to brake or swerve to avoid crashing.

Eroglu, of Hepburn Crescent, Arbroath, admitted driving carelessly on the motorway, between Muirmont and Arlary junctions, on July 10 204.

Stopping dead in the road

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said traffic police were in an unmarked car, conducting speed checks, at about 3.50pm.

“They became aware of the accused’s vehicle approaching quickly behind.

“The accused drove so close to the rear of the police vehicle that the officers could not read the registration plate, or even see the Volkswagen badge.”

Mr Craib said Eroglu seemed to be trying to overtake.

M90 Junction 9, Muirmont Bridge.
The M90 at junction 9. Image: Google

“When lane one temporarily cleared, the accused moved in and accelerated harshly past the police.

“The accused’s vehicle continued in lane one, until its progress was halted by a van in front.”

Eroglu then moved back to the second lane, into what was described as an “insufficient gap between vehicles,” causing other traffic to slow.

“Blue lights were activated on the police vehicle,” said Mr Craib.

“The accused initially failed to react.

“Then he moved onto the grass verge, before returning to lane one and stopping dead.

“This forced other motorway traffic to come to a halt or take evasive action.”

Eroglu was ordered to pull into a safe stopping spot ahead.

When cautioned and charged, he said: “My licence is very important to me.”

Endangered lives

Solicitor Robin Beattie, defending, said: “Mr Eroglu owns and runs a takeaway business in Alloa, with four employees.

“He needs his driving licence to drive to suppliers and retailers.”

Mr Beattie said: “He has a clean licence and no criminal record at all.”

The court heard Eroglu was travelling to see a relative and had concerns for their welfare.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“He drove in this manner, not in a clear mind, to get to this person,” Mr Beattie said.

“He ought to have instead phoned the police or emergency services.

“Mr Eroglu simply panicked when he saw the blue lights.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Eroglu: “It seems that you are well aware that your behaviour in driving had the potential to endanger not only your own life but the lives of other road users.

“It is perhaps by luck rather than judgement that no physical harm was caused to others, albeit I am in no doubt that your driving will have caused concern to those around you.”

The sheriff noted Eroglu’s “previously unblemished” record and fined him £400 and imposed six penalty points.

