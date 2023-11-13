Fresh bid to move Glenrothes Poundstretcher into former trampoline park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh bid to move Glenrothes Poundstretcher into former trampoline park

Controversial plans have already been thrown out by Fife Council once before.

By Neil Henderson
The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
The former Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Fresh plans have been put forward to move the Glenrothes Poundstretcher into a former trampoline park.

Controversial proposals to relocate the shop from its current site at Saltire Retail Park into the old Xtreme Trampoline Park site nearby have already been thrown out by Fife Council once.

But the retail park’s owners are aiming to revive the plans after submitting a new application to the local authority.

Xtreme Trampoline Park closed suddenly in April, with the owners claiming they had been told to leave by their landlords – retail park owner Sackville UK Property Select III – in order to make way for the Poundstretcher.

The existing Poundstretcher in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

The move would have allowed The Range to move into the existing Poundstretcher site, with Sackville arguing it would ensure the future success of the retail park.

But the plans for a change of use of the old Xtreme site were rejected when Fife Council said the move could divert business away from Glenrothes town centre.

Now Sackville has returned with another planning application to change the use of the site, which would allow Poundstretcher to move in if approved.

The retail park is arguing that the plans would not have an adverse impact on the town centre.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher plans ‘unlikely to be threat to vitality of town centre’

A planning statement said: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre or any nearby local centres and would greatly raise the range and quality of the comparison goods offer in the area.

“The proposed development also complies with the sequential approach having
demonstrated that there are no sites or units in or on the edge of the town centre
that are available and that represent viable or suitable alternatives for the proposed
development.”

A decision will be made in the coming months.

After its closure, Xtreme Trampoline Park’s owners said they were “in talks” to reopen at another site in the town.

However, no further details have emerged since.

