Fresh bid to move Glenrothes Poundstretcher into former trampoline park

Fresh plans have been put forward to move the Glenrothes Poundstretcher into a former trampoline park.

Controversial proposals to relocate the shop from its current site at Saltire Retail Park into the old Xtreme Trampoline Park site nearby have already been thrown out by Fife Council once.

But the retail park’s owners are aiming to revive the plans after submitting a new application to the local authority.

Xtreme Trampoline Park closed suddenly in April, with the owners claiming they had been told to leave by their landlords – retail park owner Sackville UK Property Select III – in order to make way for the Poundstretcher.

The move would have allowed The Range to move into the existing Poundstretcher site, with Sackville arguing it would ensure the future success of the retail park.

But the plans for a change of use of the old Xtreme site were rejected when Fife Council said the move could divert business away from Glenrothes town centre.

Now Sackville has returned with another planning application to change the use of the site, which would allow Poundstretcher to move in if approved.

The retail park is arguing that the plans would not have an adverse impact on the town centre.

Glenrothes Poundstretcher plans ‘unlikely to be threat to vitality of town centre’

A planning statement said: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre or any nearby local centres and would greatly raise the range and quality of the comparison goods offer in the area.

“The proposed development also complies with the sequential approach having

demonstrated that there are no sites or units in or on the edge of the town centre

that are available and that represent viable or suitable alternatives for the proposed

development.”

A decision will be made in the coming months.

After its closure, Xtreme Trampoline Park’s owners said they were “in talks” to reopen at another site in the town.

However, no further details have emerged since.