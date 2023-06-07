Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes could be saved as owners ‘in talks’ over new venue

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Glenrothes trampoline park could be saved from closure after the owners revealed they are ‘in positive talks’ with a new venue.

All 21 Xtreme Trampoline Park staff members lost their jobs and the business suddenly shut on Thursday following the termination of the venue’s lease at Saltire Retail Park.

Now the activity centre is now hoping to open elsewhere after a campaign was launched to find a new site, with over 1,500 people signing a petition.

In a statement, the firm said: “We asked and my goodness did you deliver! You’ve only gone and made miracles happen.

“Thanks to everyone’s incredible support, messages, emails ️and calls we are now in positive talks about relocating our park to another site in Glenrothes.

“We honestly cannot thank you enough. We appreciate your patience as we navigate through the next steps but will of course keep everyone updated with any progress.

“Watch this space!”

Locals have voiced their support for the potential move.

One said: “You’ve got my support, hope everything goes well.”

Another wrote: “This would be brilliant for you guys and for the staff too to keep their jobs.”

A third added: “That’s amazing news.”

Staff previously told how they turned up to work on Thursday to find the venue’s locks had been changed and a security guard inside the building.

Alan Bunting, who owns Xtreme’s parent firm Sky Parc Ltd, was told the trampoline park was being evicted to make way for a Poundstretcher,.

The move will allow Poundstretcher to relocate from its current unit across the road.

There are plans for The Range to move into that unit.