Inside former Dundee Lyrics nightclub as plans for student flats revealed

New images show damage to the former nightspot along with artist's impressions of how it could look.

By Ellidh Aitken
Inside the damaged former Lyrics nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
Inside the damaged former Lyrics nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects

The former Lyrics nightclub in Dundee could be turned into student flats under new proposals.

Plans to convert the closed nightclub on St Andrews Lane into student accommodation have been lodged with Dundee City Council.

The building was badly damaged by a fire in 2023 just days after the remnants of a cannabis farm were found and has since lain empty.

Images submitted alongside proposals by Wilson/Paul Architects show huge gaps in the structure’s roof and damage to the ground floor level.

The nightclub was badly damaged by a fire in 2023. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
Large sections of the roof are missing. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects

A statement from the Broughty Ferry-based architects said: “In recent years, the former Lyrics nightclub building has fallen into a state of disrepair following a fire outbreak which caused significant damage to the existing structure.

“Our proposal is to restore and repurpose the former night club into a three-storey development featuring self-contained student residences.”

The building’s St Andrews Lane facade would be preserved and restored during the project, with plans for chemical cleaning to remove graffiti and other damage.

Meanwhile, the top floor would be replaced and signage installed.

The current entrance to the nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
How the entrance to the revamped building could look. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
The building is covered in graffiti. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
The old nightclub could become student flats. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

The accommodation would be organised over three storeys including a mix of private living quarters and communal areas.

The ground floor would have eight one-bedroom units, a common room, bicycle storage and lockers.

Seven one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit would be created on both the first and second floors.

A second common room and further bicycle storage would also be included on the first floor.

The building has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
An example of how the building could look. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
The original building would be preserved. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
The project would include chemical cleaning of the building. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects

The statement added: “The building has historical relevance due to its role in Dundee’s social scene.

“This structure now shows extensive fire damage which has compromised its structural
integrity.

“Both the exterior and interior reflect signs of neglect, with significant damage from fire,
graffiti, and overgrowth on its stonework.”

The planning application will be considered by Dundee City Council over the coming months.

Wilson/Paul Architects is also involved in plans to transform the former Broughty Ferry Bank of Scotland into a cocktail bar and new proposals for the former Reading Rooms nightclub on Blackscroft.

