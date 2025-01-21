Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash

James Bates pulled in front of a car which braked in front of him, hit his own brakes and forced it to swerve into the central reservation in Angus.

By Ross Gardiner
James Bates
James Bates. Image: Facebook

A road rage Arbroath mechanic caused more than £8,000 of damage to a car which had to swerve when he deliberately braked in front of it.

James Bates, 25, pled guilty to a reduced charge of driving carelessly on January 31 last year when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court, having initially been charged with dangerous driving.

He admitted, on the A92, forcing another motorist to take evasive action by pulling in front of them and braking sharply.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond explained Bates had been travelling north behind the car in the overtaking lane, between Ethiebeaton and Upper Victoria, at 6.30pm.

He flashed his lights to indicate he wanted to pass the vehicle in front.

Its driver braked to slow and pull into the left-hand lane but when Bates pulled in front, he too braked, “harshly, suddenly and without warning”.

The driver swerved and struck the central reservation, before coming to rest over both lanes of the carriageway.

Her vehicle had sustained £8,450 worth of damage.

Bates handed himself into police after being made aware of a social media appeal.

Retaliation

Lawyer Billy Rennie explained Bates hit the brakes in retaliation.

“There’s been this altercation on the road. It caused him annoyance.

“The sequence of events, I think, is reasonably important – it’s all too familiar.

“Unfortunately on this occasion, someone has suffered consequences.

“He could have equally suffered something. He should have just let it be.

“I’m not suggesting it’s low-level – it’s a bit of retaliation which has had consequences.”

‘All too common’

Sheriff Derek Reekie fined Bates, of Benedict Road in Arbroath, £1,275 and imposed nine penalty points.

The sheriff said: “I think you’re extremely fortunate that a plea of careless driving has been accepted.

“I’ve seen cases where this type of behaviour has been regarded as dangerous.

“I don’t think your justification is, in any way, an excuse.

“It’s a deliberate act that caused significant risk and indeed, significant harm.

“There are cases where top-end careless and low-end dangerous probably merge into each other.

“This is one of these in my opinion but I am dealing with a careless driving charge.

“This sort of behaviour is becoming all to common.”

