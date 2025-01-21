Bid to find new operator for ‘unique’ Perth tobacconist and sweet shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to find new operator for ‘unique’ Perth tobacconist and sweet shop

Owner Lyle Kilbane is selling the business - which dates from the 1910s - for family reasons.

By Lucy Scarlett
Lyle in the shop.
Lyle Kilbane at BA Kerrigan tobacconist in Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A new operator is being sought for a “unique” Perth tobacconist and sweet shop.

Lyle Kilbane has owned BA Kerrigan on South Methven Street for six years.

The 36-year-old took over the store as it was an “exciting opportunity” to run his own business.

He has now decided it is time to put BA Kerrigan – which has served the Perth community since 1912 – on the market for family reasons.

Outside of store.
The shop has been running for more than a century. Image: Bruce & Co

Lyle says the shop is not shutting and he is looking for someone to take it on.

He told The Courier: “We had a family health scare and now I’m looking to free myself up.

“With the business, it’s difficult to get away.

“I want to take some time off with my family and see what happens next.

Bid to sell ‘unique’ Perth tobacconist BA Kerrigan

“It’s definitely not closing, though.

“I’m looking for someone else to take over and keep it the same – someone who understands the business and doesn’t want to change it.”

Lyle says the first official documents for the shop date from 1912.

He said: “It’s an incredibly unique shop in Perth, and probably all of Scotland.

“It started as a tobacconist and over time, sweets and other things have been added to it.”

Inside the sweet and tobacco shop.
The business started as just a tobacco shop in 1912. Image: Bruce & Co
Inside of shop.
The shop will remain as a confectionery and tobacco store. Image: Bruce & Co
Olden days sweet jars.
The traditional layout remains. Image: Bruce & Co

Lyle says the shop was able to recover well from the Covid pandemic due to a delivery service.

He added it was “hard” to be a shop owner in Perth but that business has been “great” over the last six years – with a turnover of £233,000 in 2023.

The freehold is for sale through Bruce and Co for an asking price of £112,000 – with £40,000 knocked off the cost to secure a quick sale.

It comes as a sweet shop in Pitlochry is also for sale for £95,000.

