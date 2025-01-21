Bid to find new operator for ‘unique’ Perth tobacconist and sweet shop

A new operator is being sought for a “unique” Perth tobacconist and sweet shop.

Lyle Kilbane has owned BA Kerrigan on South Methven Street for six years.

The 36-year-old took over the store as it was an “exciting opportunity” to run his own business.

He has now decided it is time to put BA Kerrigan – which has served the Perth community since 1912 – on the market for family reasons.

Lyle says the shop is not shutting and he is looking for someone to take it on.

He told The Courier: “We had a family health scare and now I’m looking to free myself up.

“With the business, it’s difficult to get away.

“I want to take some time off with my family and see what happens next.

Bid to sell ‘unique’ Perth tobacconist BA Kerrigan

“It’s definitely not closing, though.

“I’m looking for someone else to take over and keep it the same – someone who understands the business and doesn’t want to change it.”

Lyle says the first official documents for the shop date from 1912.

He said: “It’s an incredibly unique shop in Perth, and probably all of Scotland.

“It started as a tobacconist and over time, sweets and other things have been added to it.”

Lyle says the shop was able to recover well from the Covid pandemic due to a delivery service.

He added it was “hard” to be a shop owner in Perth but that business has been “great” over the last six years – with a turnover of £233,000 in 2023.

The freehold is for sale through Bruce and Co for an asking price of £112,000 – with £40,000 knocked off the cost to secure a quick sale.

It comes as a sweet shop in Pitlochry is also for sale for £95,000.