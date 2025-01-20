Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale

The business has been described as "highly profitable".

By Lucy Scarlett
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Amanda Crighton with her family, including grandchildren. From left to right: Back: Alisha, Hudson, Eboni (Amanda's daughter), Amanda, Noah. Front: Jaxxon, Maiziey, and Charlie. Image: Supplied

A Pitlochry sweet shop has come on the market after the owner decided to retire.

Amanda Crighton has owned and managed Love Your Sweets in the town for seven years with her daughter, Eboni.

The shop is up for sale as she plans to retire and spend more time with her growing family.

The mother-daughter duo’s Atholl Road store survived Covid restrictions.

And Amanda says she will be sad to hand over the keys to the candy shop.

“I didn’t want to sell,” she told The Courier.

“It’s just for family reasons as I help look after my five grandchildren.

“I can’t do everything!

“I love the shop but it’s just circumstantial why I have to sell.”

Owner says Pitlochry business must remain as a sweet shop

She added: “The person who buys the sweet shop must have a real love for the shop.

“I have and so did the owner before me.

“I’ve always put my all into it and so has my daughter when we’re working together.”

Located in the heart of the town, the business has been described as “highly profitable.”

Outside of shop.
Love Your Sweets is on Atholl Road. Image: Bruce & Co
Inside of sweet shop.
The shop is popular with local schools. Image: Bruce & Co
Behind the counter of sweet shop.
The shop is marketed as a leasehold property. Image: Bruce & Co

To sweeten the deal, the shop had a turnover of £194,961 in 2024.

With proximity to Pitlochry High School and Blair Atholl Primary School, the store experiences high foot traffic.

Love Your Sweets has been serving sugary treats in Pitlochry for 14 years and is considered ideal for a first-time business owner.

The leasehold property is being marketed by Bruce & Co for £94,950.

