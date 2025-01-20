Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale

A Pitlochry sweet shop has come on the market after the owner decided to retire.

Amanda Crighton has owned and managed Love Your Sweets in the town for seven years with her daughter, Eboni.

The shop is up for sale as she plans to retire and spend more time with her growing family.

The mother-daughter duo’s Atholl Road store survived Covid restrictions.

And Amanda says she will be sad to hand over the keys to the candy shop.

“I didn’t want to sell,” she told The Courier.

“It’s just for family reasons as I help look after my five grandchildren.

“I can’t do everything!

“I love the shop but it’s just circumstantial why I have to sell.”

Owner says Pitlochry business must remain as a sweet shop

She added: “The person who buys the sweet shop must have a real love for the shop.

“I have and so did the owner before me.

“I’ve always put my all into it and so has my daughter when we’re working together.”

Located in the heart of the town, the business has been described as “highly profitable.”

To sweeten the deal, the shop had a turnover of £194,961 in 2024.

With proximity to Pitlochry High School and Blair Atholl Primary School, the store experiences high foot traffic.

Love Your Sweets has been serving sugary treats in Pitlochry for 14 years and is considered ideal for a first-time business owner.

The leasehold property is being marketed by Bruce & Co for £94,950.