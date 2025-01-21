Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison

James Maris was sentenced at the high court after admitting firearms offences.

By Dave Finlay
FGC-9
Maris was building an FGC-9 weapon from 3D printed parts. Image: Reddit

A teenager who used a Christmas gift 3D printer in a bid to build a semi-automatic rifle in rural Perthshire was spared a jail sentence.

James Maris, 19, used the present from his parents to manufacture parts for a firearm called the FGC9, which stands for ‘F–k Gun Control 9’.

Police received intelligence which resulted in officers searching his family home at Rannoch, where they found the printer, components for the gun and computer files.

Maris earlier admitted offences under the Firearms Act, two of which carried a minimum term of three years detention unless a judge held exceptional circumstances existed.

Lady Hood said she was satisfied that was the case and told Maris she took into account his circumstances and a risk assessment.

She told Maris at the High Court in Edinburgh: “I am persuaded a community-based disposal, rather than a custodial disposal, is appropriate in your case.”

She placed him on curfew for a year, under supervision for three years and ordered that he carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

She also limited his mobile phone and computer ownership and told him he must make devices available to police and a supervising officer.

Maris is not allowed to use encryption and must provide passwords.

Hobby

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC earlier told the court police became aware in May 2023 Maris had ordered a parts kit for an AR 15 semi automatic rifle online, which was known to be used in the manufacture of an FGC9.

The prosecutor said the teenager told police he was “fascinated with firearms” and had been building a gun in his bedroom.

“He stated… he only built this for a hobby and had no intention of using it to hurt anybody.”

The court heard the first offender was diagnosed with autism and ADHD and suffered from anxiety.

Mr Ewing said 3D printed firearms are primarily made from printed plastic components, with some metal parts such as barrels, firing pins and springs. The designs for the guns are created digitally.

Admission note

During a search of a bedroom cupboard police found the printed parts for the gun in a box. They also found replica weapons and ammunition.

They discovered a handwritten letter which read: “If you are reading this I am most probably caught but I need to try and explain why I’ve done this.

“It’s not for causing any harm nor is it to spread a message or belief – it’s purely for my own interest as I have a passion for firearms and engineering.

“I have no radical views nor have any association to people that do.

“I’m also truly sorry for any inconvenience I have given people as a result of this.

“I am the only one who is responsible for this and have had no help during construction either. Thank you for reading and I’m sorry.”

‘High level of remorse’

Maris told police that he saw a YouTube video about using a 3D printer to make a gun and came across the FGC9 schematics during an internet search and downloaded them but began to worry about getting into trouble.

The prosecutor said: “He expressed pro-gun control views and an intention to ultimately destroy the components or to hand them in to the police.”

Police investigating the case concluded Maris was “nearing the end of the manufacturing process” for the weapon.

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said a further report prepared on Maris “underscored his high level of remorse”.

He said: “There is no element of self pity from him, rather he focuses on the troubles he has caused others, not least his family.”

Maris earlier admitted attempting to manufacture a firearm without authority between January and May in 2023 and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition on Mary 25 in 2023.

