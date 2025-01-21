Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison

A teenager who used a Christmas gift 3D printer in a bid to build a semi-automatic rifle in rural Perthshire was spared a jail sentence.

James Maris, 19, used the present from his parents to manufacture parts for a firearm called the FGC9, which stands for ‘F–k Gun Control 9’.

Police received intelligence which resulted in officers searching his family home at Rannoch, where they found the printer, components for the gun and computer files.

Maris earlier admitted offences under the Firearms Act, two of which carried a minimum term of three years detention unless a judge held exceptional circumstances existed.

Lady Hood said she was satisfied that was the case and told Maris she took into account his circumstances and a risk assessment.

She told Maris at the High Court in Edinburgh: “I am persuaded a community-based disposal, rather than a custodial disposal, is appropriate in your case.”

She placed him on curfew for a year, under supervision for three years and ordered that he carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

She also limited his mobile phone and computer ownership and told him he must make devices available to police and a supervising officer.

Maris is not allowed to use encryption and must provide passwords.

Hobby

Advocate depute Liam Ewing KC earlier told the court police became aware in May 2023 Maris had ordered a parts kit for an AR 15 semi automatic rifle online, which was known to be used in the manufacture of an FGC9.

The prosecutor said the teenager told police he was “fascinated with firearms” and had been building a gun in his bedroom.

“He stated… he only built this for a hobby and had no intention of using it to hurt anybody.”

The court heard the first offender was diagnosed with autism and ADHD and suffered from anxiety.

Mr Ewing said 3D printed firearms are primarily made from printed plastic components, with some metal parts such as barrels, firing pins and springs. The designs for the guns are created digitally.

Admission note

During a search of a bedroom cupboard police found the printed parts for the gun in a box. They also found replica weapons and ammunition.

They discovered a handwritten letter which read: “If you are reading this I am most probably caught but I need to try and explain why I’ve done this.

“It’s not for causing any harm nor is it to spread a message or belief – it’s purely for my own interest as I have a passion for firearms and engineering.

“I have no radical views nor have any association to people that do.

“I’m also truly sorry for any inconvenience I have given people as a result of this.

“I am the only one who is responsible for this and have had no help during construction either. Thank you for reading and I’m sorry.”

‘High level of remorse’

Maris told police that he saw a YouTube video about using a 3D printer to make a gun and came across the FGC9 schematics during an internet search and downloaded them but began to worry about getting into trouble.

The prosecutor said: “He expressed pro-gun control views and an intention to ultimately destroy the components or to hand them in to the police.”

Police investigating the case concluded Maris was “nearing the end of the manufacturing process” for the weapon.

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said a further report prepared on Maris “underscored his high level of remorse”.

He said: “There is no element of self pity from him, rather he focuses on the troubles he has caused others, not least his family.”

Maris earlier admitted attempting to manufacture a firearm without authority between January and May in 2023 and unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition on Mary 25 in 2023.

