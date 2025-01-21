Man charged after pensioner, 72, injured in Montrose ‘disturbance’

A man has been charged after a pensioner was injured in a “disturbance” in Montrose.

Police were called to Balmain Street in the town on Monday night.

At least three police vans were spotted on the street at around 10.30pm.

An ambulance was also called to the scene after a 72-year-old man was found injured.

He was treated by paramedics but did not need to be taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm on Monday, we received a report of a disturbance at a property on Balmain Street, Montrose.

“Emergency services attended and one man, aged 72, was injured but did not attend hospital.

“A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court at a later date.”