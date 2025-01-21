5 talking points as Dundee revel in derby victory

Dundee’s patience has paid off.

Long, long waits came to an end thanks to Simon Murray’s flicked header that sent the Dark Blues through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup at the expense of Dundee United.

It’s only the second time in the past seven seasons that the Dark Blues have made it to the last 16.

This was the first Scottish Cup victory over the Tangerines since 1956 – 10 matches in total – and a first derby win in any competition since 2017 – eight in total.

And it came courtesy of a first clean sheet in 16 matches, just the second in the last 26 games.

Good things come to those who wait.

Courier Sport was there to witness all the drama.

Simon Murray

There is no doubting who the talisman at Dundee is these days.

Murray leads the line and leads the way for his team. He led the opening half which saw the Dark Blues quickest to any loose ball and deserving of their lead.

Going into the contest he was in fine form, despite not scoring he’d proved crucial in impressive draws with Rangers and Celtic.

But he’d never won a Dundee derby after six previous attempts – two in dark blue, four in tangerine.

Now he can enjoy the feeling of winning a derby and – even better – scoring the winner.

That’s five goals in six games now and 14 in 29 in all competitions this term. Very, very close to a goal every two matches for Dundee.

It is a fine return and there’s no doubting he’ll go on and add to it.

He’ll also have slept well after once more emptying the tank in helping his side to victory.

Defence

Murray scored the goal but just as crucial was the defensive performance from the Dee.

The expectation with this Dundee side is that one goal will not be enough to win a game of football because they don’t keep clean sheets.

They did this time, though.

United’s finishing at times was poor, at others they were denied by an impressive Trevor Carson display, and once they crashed an effort off the post.

Plus there was Ethan Ingram’s remarkable goal-saving block to stop Ruari Paton grabbing a debut goal.

After a very positive first half that could have seen them add to their lead, it was very much a ‘hold-what-we-have’ second period.

United finish games strongly while Dundee options are limited and have been for some time now. Tired legs were fading but there was a lead to protect.

Players were running on empty. With still around 10 minutes to play Clark Robertson went down after a United move came to nothing.

On another night that would have been the end of his game. This night, though, he got back up, stretched his exhausted legs, and saw things through.

Ingram was also feeling something midway through the second period but kept plugging away and Murray saw a golden chance to seal the victory in the final moments lost purely from exhaustion.

Dundee left it all on the field and got their rewards.

Set-pieces

Manager Tony Docherty revealed the corner that proved crucial in this United victory was very much off the training ground.

More so certainly than the kick off that came about on the fly.

Dundee went close to a second, again from a corner, as Aaron Donnelly headed over.

Set-pieces have become a big part of Dundee’s arsenal and Fin Robertson’s delivery is getting better and better.

That’s Robertson laid on three goals in the past two games.

On top of free-kicks and corners, there is now a long throw option on both sides.

In fact, this match was filled with remarkably long throws. Donnelly has brought his to the table since returning to the club while Ryan Astley isn’t far behind him on the other side.

United, meanwhile, probably have the longest from Ross Graham while Will Ferry also fired a long one into the Dee box.

That kind of delivery is an asset for any side and causes mayhem for defenders.

Jim Goodwin

United boss Goodwin was not happy with referee Matthew MacDermid or his assistants.

There probably weren’t many people happy with the official at Dens Park after a poor night in the middle.

Strange free-kicks given, stranger ones not given, culminating in a crucial moment for the visitors.

Goodwin wasn’t happy with the foul from Declan Gallagher on Simon Murray and there is an argument to be made there. It was on the soft side.

Ref MacDermid did not blow straight away, as is the desire when VAR is in use, but then did so when the ball fell for Vicko Sevelj. He should certainly have let the action run on some more.

Then if VAR spots anything, the opportunity is there to take the game back.

As much as the foul decision was a soft one, VAR would no doubt have backed the referee’s decision on the foul.

The camera from behind the goal shows enough of a dunt on the back of Murray’s head to rule any goal out.

It was poor officiating from a procedural standpoint but not enough to hang the blame of defeat on.

Cup run?

The last thing Dundee needed after putting in all this hard work would be a dispiriting cup draw away to Celtic or Rangers.

No doubt hearts were in mouths when each of the Glasgow sides got picked out at home.

But they avoided the big two and go into the fifth round as heavy favourites to progress.

It would be an understatement to say Airdrieonians are having a poor season. They’ve not won a Championship game since August and are well adrift at the foot of the table.

They have, though, come to Dundee already in the Scottish Cup this season and came away with victory – a 1-0 win at Dundee North End.

But play their game and the Dark Blues should be quarter-final bound.

If the draw opens up from there then who knows – Dundee’s 115-year wait for success in the Scottish Cup could be close to an end.

The ultimate test in patience could soon be rewarded.