Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘redemption’ in derby cup heroics as set-piece prep pays dividends

The Dark Blues defeated rivals Dundee United 1-0 thanks to Simon Murray's early header.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty celebrates his first derby win as Dundee manager. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Dundee earned “redemption” in the derby after earning a first Scottish Cup win over fierce rivals Dundee United since 1956.

Tony Docherty hailed the all-round performance of his side after holding onto their impressive start to the game to see out a second clean sheet of the campaign.

Simon Murray kicked things off in the perfect manner with a super glancing header inside 60 seconds.

And that turned out to be the winner with United’s late charge denied by a stubborn Dee backline.

Simon Murray's header finds the net. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
“In the last derby we lost a last-minute goal and we had to try and atone for that, and show a bit of redemption,” Docherty said.

“You could see that in the performance.

“We knew United were going to come at us.

“They had to dig in and do things for the team.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was a fantastic performance.

“The start of the game wasn’t actually a kick off we’d worked on so real intelligence by Aaron Donnelly and Fin Robertson to work it in there.

“We’d worked on it – Simon getting across the front and Fin’s swinging delivery.

“It’s a brilliant goal but then you realise there’s a long way to go to see the cup-tie out.

“The whole team contributed to keeping that clean sheet.

“Trevor Carson was outstanding.

“United are third on merit and the players should take a lot of confidence from that.”

Fast start

Dundee were determined to put right their derby defeat on January 2 and it was clear from the off.

An early corner saw Fin Robertson’s inch-perfect delivery met with a glancing header from Murray as he notched his 14th goal of the season.

Simon Murray outjumps the United defence to put Dundee ahead. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
It was the perfect start for the hosts and Aaron Donnelly went close to making it 2-0 on 17 minutes.

The first period was Dundee’s to savour – much like that January 2 defeat. This time, crucially, they had a goal to cap their fine start.

United did, though, pose a threat. Twice they had the ball in the net – first through Sam Dalby after Dundee keeper Trevor Carson had stopped, waiting for the linesman to flag for the ball going out.

Simon Murray salutes the South Enclosure after opening the scoring. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Then a less clear-cut moment saw referee Matthew MacDermid – not a popular man at Dens on this showing – whistle before Vicko Sevelj found the net, earning United fury.

But it was Dundee’s 45 and they went in at the break with a loud backing from the happy home fans.

United’s late charge

If the first half was dark blue, the second half was tangerine – but crucially for the home side there were no more goals.

It wasn’t for the want of trying from United, though, who came out after the break with more purpose.

Dundee, however, went closest to grabbing the game’s second goal as Lyall Cameron fired a good chance just over.

Trevor Carson saves
Trevor Carson put in a superb performance to earn a clean sheet. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

On 59 minutes, both sets of fans were on their feet in applause for Dundee fan Steve McPherson, who sadly passed away this month.

As the contest wore on, United were building pressure and Dundee were tiring.

But there was no beating Trevor Carson. When he was beaten, Ethan Ingram’s brilliant goal-line block and then the upright came to the rescue.

Kevin Holt fired into Carson’s arms, Sam Dalby did the same, debutant Ruari Paton was denied by Ingram, Will Ferry’s spectacular volley was pushed over by Carson and Kristijan Trapanovski curled a super effort crashed back off the post before the Dee keeper tipped over the rebound.

Ethan Ingram denies Ruari Paton
Dundee’s tired legs were holding on, though, and as Glenn Middleton fired wide in the final minute, home fans could celebrate after their side earned a first Scottish Cup win over their rivals in almost 70 years.

Fan reaction

And the fifth-round draw paired Dundee with Championship strugglers Airdrieonians at home.

Dundee fans enjoy their night. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Docherty added: “The biggest thing is it’s a home draw. We will give Airdrie absolutely every respect.

“They had a good result against them in the last round.

“So I’m just really pleased we’ve got a home tie, because I think tonight the most pleasing thing for me as manager is watching the reaction of the fans at the end there.

“I live here and I know how important it is for a lot of people to win the derby.

“And there’s a lot of people going home happy tonight.

“I’m just pleased that the team made that happen. Brilliant.”

Teams

Dundee (3-4-3): Carson, Ingram, C Robertson, Astley, Donnelly, F Robertson, Sylla, Garza (Samuels 84), Cameron, Adewumi (Palmer-Houlden 66), Murray.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Tiffoney, Main, Graham, Vetro.

Dundee Utd (3-4-1-2): Walton, Strain (Trapanovski 71), Gallagher, Adegboyega (Middleton 71), Graham (Van der Sande 84), Ferry, Holt, Sevelj, Stephenson, Moult (Paton 71), Dalby.

Subs not used: Richards, Fiorini, Babunski, Fotheringam.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Attendance: 9,294

