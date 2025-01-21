£250k Seagreen community cash will bring wind of change to Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£250k Seagreen community cash will bring wind of change to Montrose

The six-figure Montrose boost from Scotland's largest offshore windfarm has been split between two significant town projects.

By Graham Brown
Figures from the two groups receive their £125k grants at the Montrose Playhouse presentation. Image: Paul Reid
Figures from the two groups receive their £125k grants at the Montrose Playhouse presentation. Image: Paul Reid

A pair of pioneering Montrose projects are to share a £250k windfall from Scotland’s largest offshore green energy scheme.

The six-figure Seagreen wind farm community fund boost has been split between Montrose Community Trust and community driving force ProMo.

The trust will use its share for the Gable End project to create a new hub at Links Park.

Meanwhile, ProMo hopes its grant will be the springboard to pursue a portfolio of plans.

Representatives of both organisations were at Montrose Playhouse to receive the £125,000 grants.

Planning in place for Links Park project

The Gable End project was revealed by Montrose Community Trust last year.

Planning permission has already been granted for the new-build hub to replace the west terrace and entrance gates at Links Park.

Links Park Gable End project.
How the Montrose Community Trust hub will look. Image: Crawford Architecture

The hub will feature a dedicated elderly and dementia centre, alternative school, IT and VR suite, accessible changing places and a multi-activity room.

Gable Endies’ fans will also be able to watch their team from a sensory room in the hub.

High Street vision leads ProMo plan

Meanwhile, the ProMo initiative is being driven by a group of committed volunteers through a Community Interest Company (CIC).

It wants to revitalise the heart of Montrose, with the vision for the future rooted in the town’s rich heritage.

It has already acquired a High Street base to serve as a headquarters and community hub.

The Seagreen cash will help upgrade the former gift shop and fund a two-year project officer.

ProMo hopes to transform the North Port area, focusing beyond retail to include culture and leisure.

Chairman David Paton also revealed the hope of developing a green space at Basin View beside Montrose railway station.

And a cultural masterplan could see Scotland’s ‘Street of Sculpture’ forged around the work of William Lamb.

Montrose is already famed for its public art.

William Lamb sculpture at Montrose seafront.
William Lamb’s ‘Minesweeper’ looks out over Montrose Beach. Image: DC Thomson

The hope is to enhance that reputation with even more replica Lamb sculptures.

And engraved pavers bearing the words of notable Montrosians would feature along the High Street.

Those are just part of a portfolio of plans the group is pursuing.

David said: “ProMo’s ambitious projects reflect the determination of the Montrose community to create a town centre that is not only economically resilient but also a source of pride and inspiration.

“Through collaboration with local and national stakeholders, ProMo is committed to making Montrose a beacon of sustainability, creativity, and community spirit.”

The 114-turbine Seagreen development hit full power in 2023.

It will invest £1.8m in local community projects in the next few years.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Woman, 78, dies after being hit by car on Teviot Place in Montrose
Montrose woman died four days after she was hit in 'moment of inattention' by…
The former Airlie House B&B in Brechin has been given short-term let planning permission. Image: Airlie House Events
Angus Planning Ahead: Seafront holiday flats plan and 16-person Airbnb approved
Angus Council is finalising a budget which will be set at the end of February. Image: DC Thomson
Can you find the formula to balance £9.5m Angus Council budget gap?
4
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Revealed: List of Angus addresses where most council tax is owed
5
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Margaret Reid who is campaigning for better perinatal mental health care after her sister Lesley McArthur, a new mum, ended up being sectioned in a general unit after breakdown. Pic shows Lesley(left) with Margaret ....Pic Paul Reid
Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women's mental health care
3
West Links parkrun event director Arthur Grant with the birthday cake and other key figures in the anniversary event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Great pictures as Arbroath parkrun celebrates 3rd birthday with cake and a cracking turnout
Motorcyclists gather at Victoria Park in Arbroath for last summer's Steven Donaldson memorial ride. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Date set for this year's Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus
3
Accessible parking would be available at the old rope works. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Montrose rope works neighbours object to redevelopment bid for historic site
The A933 near Friockheim
Cyclist, 70, taken to Ninewells after Angus hit-and-run crash

Conversation