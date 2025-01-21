£250k Seagreen community cash will bring wind of change to Montrose

A pair of pioneering Montrose projects are to share a £250k windfall from Scotland’s largest offshore green energy scheme.

The six-figure Seagreen wind farm community fund boost has been split between Montrose Community Trust and community driving force ProMo.

The trust will use its share for the Gable End project to create a new hub at Links Park.

Meanwhile, ProMo hopes its grant will be the springboard to pursue a portfolio of plans.

Representatives of both organisations were at Montrose Playhouse to receive the £125,000 grants.

Planning in place for Links Park project

The Gable End project was revealed by Montrose Community Trust last year.

Planning permission has already been granted for the new-build hub to replace the west terrace and entrance gates at Links Park.

The hub will feature a dedicated elderly and dementia centre, alternative school, IT and VR suite, accessible changing places and a multi-activity room.

Gable Endies’ fans will also be able to watch their team from a sensory room in the hub.

High Street vision leads ProMo plan

Meanwhile, the ProMo initiative is being driven by a group of committed volunteers through a Community Interest Company (CIC).

It wants to revitalise the heart of Montrose, with the vision for the future rooted in the town’s rich heritage.

It has already acquired a High Street base to serve as a headquarters and community hub.

The Seagreen cash will help upgrade the former gift shop and fund a two-year project officer.

ProMo hopes to transform the North Port area, focusing beyond retail to include culture and leisure.

Chairman David Paton also revealed the hope of developing a green space at Basin View beside Montrose railway station.

And a cultural masterplan could see Scotland’s ‘Street of Sculpture’ forged around the work of William Lamb.

Montrose is already famed for its public art.

The hope is to enhance that reputation with even more replica Lamb sculptures.

And engraved pavers bearing the words of notable Montrosians would feature along the High Street.

Those are just part of a portfolio of plans the group is pursuing.

David said: “ProMo’s ambitious projects reflect the determination of the Montrose community to create a town centre that is not only economically resilient but also a source of pride and inspiration.

“Through collaboration with local and national stakeholders, ProMo is committed to making Montrose a beacon of sustainability, creativity, and community spirit.”

The 114-turbine Seagreen development hit full power in 2023.

It will invest £1.8m in local community projects in the next few years.