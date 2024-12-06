Gable End project to transform work of Montrose Community Trust

Montrose Community Trust says it can’t wait to kick off a Links Park project which will help the town “thrive like never before”.

Their Gable End project is the cornerstone of an ambitious bid to boost the trust’s reach by as much as 50% above the 12,000 people it serves annually.

The scheme will deliver a dynamic hub for cultural, social and educational activities in Montrose and beyond.

And it will revitalise the historic entrance which gave the Links Park club their Gable Endies nickname.

It is now all systems go to get the development under way in 2025.

Eye-catching design

Designs for the Gable End development captured the imagination of locals when they were revealed earlier this year.

The trust has now secured planning permission for the project.

Montrose Community Trust chief executive Chris Platt said: “This is a transformative moment for our organisation and the community we serve.

“The Gable End project will be a space for inspiration, support and celebration, helping Montrose thrive like never before.”

Chris hopes the anticipated benefits will include:

Enhanced Community Engagement: Boost service usage 30 – 50% on top of the 12,000 people MCT serves annually

Economic Growth: Attracting visitors and hosting events to stimulate the local economy.

Partnership Opportunities: Strengthening ties with local charities and organisations to deliver impactful initiatives

Planning permission secured for Gable End project

With planning permission granted, MCT is now focused on securing additional funding to move the project into its next phase.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2025.

The trust hopes to open the doors of the new facility towards the end of next year.

Plans submitted to Angus Council revealed the community space at the heart of the transformation.

The scheme also includes a dementia centre and a sensory booth for supporters who want to still see their team play but from a quiet place.

And the new-look Gable End will still have turnstiles for supporters to enter Links Park.

Chris added: “With state-of-the-art facilities, the venue will support a range of activities including employability workshops, arts and cultural events, and social programmes aimed at enhancing wellbeing and reducing isolation.”

MCT now hopes local businesses, residents and others will contribute ideas and resources to ensure the project’s success.

12-year success story

The charity was initially established in 2012 as Links Park Community Trust. It had no direct link to the football club, other than sharing facilities at Links Park.

It’s since developed into Montrose Community Trust and has steadily expanded its range of initiatives.

In its first 10 years, MCT invested £1.8 million delivering 50 community projects to over 5,000 participants.