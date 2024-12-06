Gable End project to transform work of Montrose Community Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Gable End project to transform work of Montrose Community Trust

Redevelopment of the entrance at Links Park football ground to create a Montrose Community Trust hub will begin in 2025.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Community Trust hopes the Gable End project will open in late 2025. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose Community Trust hopes the Gable End project will open in late 2025. Image: Crawford Architecture

Montrose Community Trust says it can’t wait to kick off a Links Park project which will help the town “thrive like never before”.

Their Gable End project is the cornerstone of an ambitious bid to boost the trust’s reach by as much as 50% above the 12,000 people it serves annually.

The scheme will deliver a dynamic hub for cultural, social and educational activities in Montrose and beyond.

And it will revitalise the historic entrance which gave the Links Park club their Gable Endies nickname.

It is now all systems go to get the development under way in 2025.

Eye-catching design

Designs for the Gable End development captured the imagination of locals when they were revealed earlier this year.

The trust has now secured planning permission for the project.

Montrose Community Trust Gable End project
A concept image of the Gable End proposal. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose Community Trust Gable End project.
An internal concept image for the Gable End project. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose Community Trust Gable End project.
The changes will bring a range of facilities. Image: Crawford Architecture

Montrose Community Trust chief executive Chris Platt said: “This is a transformative moment for our organisation and the community we serve.

“The Gable End project will be a space for inspiration, support and celebration, helping Montrose thrive like never before.”

Chris hopes the anticipated benefits will include:

  • Enhanced Community Engagement: Boost service usage 30 – 50% on top of the 12,000 people MCT serves annually
  • Economic Growth: Attracting visitors and hosting events to stimulate the local economy.
  • Partnership Opportunities: Strengthening ties with local charities and organisations to deliver impactful initiatives

Planning permission secured for Gable End project

With planning permission granted, MCT is now focused on securing additional funding to move the project into its next phase.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2025.

The trust hopes to open the doors of the new facility towards the end of next year.

Plans submitted to Angus Council revealed the community space at the heart of the transformation.

The scheme also includes a dementia centre and a sensory booth for supporters who want to still see their team play but from a quiet place.

Montrose Community Trust Gable End hub.
Community space is central to the Gable End project. Image: Crawford Architecture
Montrose Community Trust Gable End project.
An architect’s impression of the new-look frontage. Image: Crawford Architecture
Sensory room at Links Park in Montrose.
A pitch-side sensory room features in the concept design. Image: Crawford Architecture

And the new-look Gable End will still have turnstiles for supporters to enter Links Park.

Chris added: “With state-of-the-art facilities, the venue will support a range of activities including employability workshops, arts and cultural events, and social programmes aimed at enhancing wellbeing and reducing isolation.”

MCT now hopes local businesses, residents and others will contribute ideas and resources to ensure the project’s success.

12-year success story

The charity was initially established in 2012 as Links Park Community Trust. It had no direct link to the football club, other than sharing facilities at Links Park.

It’s since developed into Montrose Community Trust and has steadily expanded its range of initiatives.

In its first 10 years, MCT invested £1.8 million delivering 50 community projects to over 5,000 participants.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ruth Smith, Forfar Sheriff Court
Jealous Forfar woman must compensate victim she battered in early morning street assault
Balmuir Wood at Tealing has been closed to Travellers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds unexpected closure of Travellers' site near Dundee
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Monifieth McDonald's restaurant.
Monifieth McDonald's reopening delayed AGAIN as council says 'safety is priority'
a fence around the dilapidated site of the former Letham Grange resort in Angus
Angus urban explorers causing 'great concern' for 999 crews
James Porter, Graham Bruce and Hamish Lean at the Ringlink AGM
Inheritance tax fears dominate Laurencekirk-based Ringlink's annual meeting
Nikki Bradburn's daughters Elodie and Elfie will both celebrate birthdays in December. Image: Bradburn family
Fire that forced Montrose family from home weeks before Christmas 'like a bad dream'
Locals say they will fight the order to tear up the Dishlandtown Street garden. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Defiant Arbroath group dig in over order to remove unauthorised community garden
5
A design image of the proposed Montrose house. Image: Crawford Architecture
'Compact and bijou' Montrose conservation area house appeal fails
Balwyllo residents submitted an online petition to Angus Council. Image: Paul Reid
Angus A935 speed-cut campaign diverted for council consideration

Conversation