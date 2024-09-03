Angus Planning Ahead: Stadium transformation and bid to drop legal condition over £6.75m farm

Montrose FC has unveiled plans for a major revamp of its Links Park stadium.

It would transform the Wellington Street turnstiles and stand which have welcomed legions of fans to the Gable Endies’ ground.

But the club says the 1960s building is now an eyesore.

At the heart of Montrose Community Trust’s proposal are new facilities and a dementia centre in the redesigned entrance buildings.

A special sensory room overlooking the pitch would allow fans to enjoy games in a calm setting.

Rossie siblings new meeting place

Also near Montrose, Rossie Young People’s Trust is to create a new meeting place for siblings of youngsters in their care.

The ‘Brothers and Sisters’ project is designed to bring children in various types of alternative care together to have fun and spend time.

Those behind the scheme say it allows the stigma of being care experienced to be forgotten.

The new centre will be supported by volunteers and built on a field near the main Rossie building.

It will use the current access to Rossie but 15 car parking spaces will be created beside the new centre.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Next chapter for famous Arbroath garage

A new name in motoring could be above the door of one of Arbroath’s best-known garages.

Park’s Motor Group has submitted an application for signage at its used car site on Montrose Road.

It suggests China’s largest car maker Chery will be coming to Angus with its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

Park’s took the business over from Angus family firm Mackie Motors in 2022.

But for decades it operated as the famous Golden Lion Garage, supplying Angus drivers with a range of marques.

Boarding kennels at Muirton of Ballochy

Boarding kennels could be build in the countryside between Brechin and Montrose.

Applicant Stuart Zimmerman has applied for permission for land at Muirton of Ballochy.

The site is around a 10-minute drive north east of Brechin.

The applicant wants to create extra space and kennels for his own dogs. But he also hopes to board other dogs which he knows.

His proposal involves six kennel rooms, each with a 4.8 sq.m. external run.

Request to drop planning condition over £6.75m farm

A farmer is asking the council to drop a near 30-year-old planning condition relating to the business.

A Section 50 agreement was applied in 1996 after planning permission was granted at OId Montrose Farm.

It meant that two properties – including the farmhouse – could only be lived in by essential workers.

The entire farm was on the market for £6.75million and is now under offer. It stretches to just over 600 acres west of Montrose Basin.

Its owners say the farming operation has changed significantly in the years since the planning restriction was imposed. There has been a reduction in the number of acres and a corresponding drop in labour.

Property firm Savills, who conducted the sale of Old Montrose, have asked for the S50 to be discharged.

Here are the links for the planning papers to the Angus applications:

Montrose FC stadium development

Rossie siblings meeting place

Arbroath garage signs

Muirton of Ballochy kennels

Old Montrose Farm S50 condition