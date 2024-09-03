Angus Planning Ahead: Stadium transformation and bid to drop legal condition over £6.75m farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Stadium transformation and bid to drop legal condition over £6.75m farm

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
The Links Park home of Montrose FC is in line for a major revamp. Image: Crawford Architects
The Links Park home of Montrose FC is in line for a major revamp. Image: Crawford Architects

Montrose FC has unveiled plans for a major revamp of its Links Park stadium.

It would transform the Wellington Street turnstiles and stand which have welcomed legions of fans to the Gable Endies’ ground.

But the club says the 1960s building is now an eyesore.

New designs for Montrose FC Links park stadium improvements.
A modern new entrance with community facilities could welcome Gable Endies. Image: Crawford Architecture
Digital rendering of new stands at Montrose Links Park.
Fans would have a new stand to watch their favourites in action. Image: Crawford Architecture

At the heart of Montrose Community Trust’s proposal are new facilities and a dementia centre in the redesigned entrance buildings.

A special sensory room overlooking the pitch would allow fans to enjoy games in a calm setting.

Rossie siblings new meeting place

Also near Montrose, Rossie Young People’s Trust is to create a new meeting place for siblings of youngsters in their care.

The ‘Brothers and Sisters’ project is designed to bring children in various types of alternative care together to have fun and spend time.

Those behind the scheme say it allows the stigma of being care experienced to be forgotten.

The new centre will be supported by volunteers and built on a field near the main Rossie building.

It will use the current access to Rossie but 15 car parking spaces will be created beside the new centre.

The application was approved under delegated powers.

Next chapter for famous Arbroath garage

A new name in motoring could be above the door of one of Arbroath’s best-known garages.

Park’s Motor Group has submitted an application for signage at its used car site on Montrose Road.

It suggests China’s largest car maker Chery will be coming to Angus with its Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

Park’s took the business over from Angus family firm Mackie Motors in 2022.

But for decades it operated as the famous Golden Lion Garage, supplying Angus drivers with a range of marques.

Former Golden Lion Garage in Arbroath.
Park’s Motor Group operate from what was once Arbroath’s Golden Lion Garage. Image: DC Thomson

Boarding kennels at Muirton of Ballochy

Boarding kennels could be build in the countryside between Brechin and Montrose.

Applicant Stuart Zimmerman has applied for permission for land at Muirton of Ballochy.

The site is around a 10-minute drive north east of Brechin.

The applicant wants to create extra space and kennels for his own dogs. But he also hopes to board other dogs which he knows.

His proposal involves six kennel rooms, each with a 4.8 sq.m. external run.

Request to drop planning condition over £6.75m farm

A farmer is asking the council to drop a near 30-year-old planning condition relating to the business.

A Section 50 agreement was applied in 1996 after planning permission was granted at OId Montrose Farm.

It meant that two properties – including the farmhouse – could only be lived in by essential workers.

Aerial view of Old Montrose Farmhouse near Montrose.
The main farmhouse and adjacent cottages at Old Montrose. Image: Savills

The entire farm was on the market for £6.75million and is now under offer. It stretches to just over 600 acres west of Montrose Basin.

Its owners say the farming operation has changed significantly in the years since the planning restriction was imposed. There has been a reduction in the number of acres and a corresponding drop in labour.

Property firm Savills, who conducted the sale of Old Montrose, have asked for the S50 to be discharged.

Here are the links for the planning papers to the Angus applications:

Montrose FC stadium development

Rossie siblings meeting place

Arbroath garage signs

Muirton of Ballochy kennels

Old Montrose Farm S50 condition

More from Angus & The Mearns

Stevens (Scotland) blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
EXCLUSIVE: Fears for more than 50 Brechin jobs as blinds factory faces closure
Guest on the final tour of the year at Lunan Bay Farm.
Cashmere goats are big draw in Angus
Newlands Care Angus.
Arbroath care assistant stole 'sentimental' gold ring from service user's purse
Kevin Paton
Would-be thief chased from Forfar house was brought down by 14-year-old's 'perfect rugby tackle'
Flood alerts have been issued for across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling after heavy downpours
How the new Links Park entrance and community centre would look. Image: Crawford Architects
Stunning images reveal Montrose FC designs for new look Links Park
Jack Yule (right), 6, and Sophie Culross, 7, on the bouncy castle. Image: Paul Reid
Best pictures as Forfar Gala Day strikes lucky at second attempt
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Warring Angus SNP group brought in ex-Dundee council chief to mediate feud
4
Dundee Road crash
Woman rescued after crash between car and lorry in Arbroath
Filming equipment spotted at Hospitalfield House
Is Oscar-winning director bringing Netflix production of Frankenstein to Arbroath?

Conversation