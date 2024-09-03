Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success

By Andrew Robson
Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ross Graham has predicted Dundee United will make life difficult for the rest of Scotland’s top-flight this season.

Jim Goodwin’s newly-promoted Tangerines go into this week’s international break unbeaten in the Premiership and sitting third.

Graham, 23, capped a fine start to his campaign with the winner in the 1-0 away win over Hearts on Sunday.

He says: “We’re a well-drilled side. The gaffer puts his points across and we all know our roles individually and collectively.

Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
“We’re hard to break down as a team and I don’t think many teams will get an easy game against us this season.

“[It’s nice] to get three clean sheets in a row.

“Look, if you keep a clean sheet, you’ve got a good chance to go on and win games.

“We’re sitting third and unbeaten in the league going into the international break so we’re all very happy with that.”

‘Fit and strong’

United have made 13 summer signings, with several hitting the ground running.

The Blairgowrie stopper says: “I think collectively as a new team everyone has gelled pretty well and that’s down to hard work off the pitch – in training and in the gym.

“The guys look fit and strong.

“There was a big overhaul of the squad and the guys that have come in have been very good and have fitted into the squad really well.

“We’re a close-knit bunch.”

‘First goal with my feet’

Graham’s Tynecastle winner comes just weeks after he got the decisive goal in the League Cup win over St Mirren.

He says: “It’s obviously good to pitch in when I can but the main job for me is to keep the ball out of the net and I’m delighted we kept another clean sheet.

“It’s actually the first goal I’ve scored with my feet so it might rank near the top [of my favourite goals] now.”

He was cautious when he asked about realistic Premiership targets for United this season.

Graham says: “We don’t want to get carried away with ourselves.

“At the end of the day, we are still the newly-promoted team and we just want to solidify ourselves in the league and then take it from there and see how it goes.”

