Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success

Ross Graham has predicted Dundee United will make life difficult for the rest of Scotland’s top-flight this season.

Jim Goodwin’s newly-promoted Tangerines go into this week’s international break unbeaten in the Premiership and sitting third.

Graham, 23, capped a fine start to his campaign with the winner in the 1-0 away win over Hearts on Sunday.

He says: “We’re a well-drilled side. The gaffer puts his points across and we all know our roles individually and collectively.

“We’re hard to break down as a team and I don’t think many teams will get an easy game against us this season.

“[It’s nice] to get three clean sheets in a row.

“Look, if you keep a clean sheet, you’ve got a good chance to go on and win games.

“We’re sitting third and unbeaten in the league going into the international break so we’re all very happy with that.”

‘Fit and strong’

United have made 13 summer signings, with several hitting the ground running.

The Blairgowrie stopper says: “I think collectively as a new team everyone has gelled pretty well and that’s down to hard work off the pitch – in training and in the gym.

“The guys look fit and strong.

“There was a big overhaul of the squad and the guys that have come in have been very good and have fitted into the squad really well.

“We’re a close-knit bunch.”

‘First goal with my feet’

Graham’s Tynecastle winner comes just weeks after he got the decisive goal in the League Cup win over St Mirren.

He says: “It’s obviously good to pitch in when I can but the main job for me is to keep the ball out of the net and I’m delighted we kept another clean sheet.

“It’s actually the first goal I’ve scored with my feet so it might rank near the top [of my favourite goals] now.”

He was cautious when he asked about realistic Premiership targets for United this season.

Graham says: “We don’t want to get carried away with ourselves.

“At the end of the day, we are still the newly-promoted team and we just want to solidify ourselves in the league and then take it from there and see how it goes.”