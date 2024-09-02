Stunning images reveal Montrose FC designs for new look Links Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning images reveal Montrose FC designs for new look Links Park

A major Montrose Community Trust transformation of the Gable Endies' home is in the pipeline to improve facilities for fans and create a new dementia centre.

By Graham Brown
How the new Links Park entrance and community centre would look. Image: Crawford Architects
How the new Links Park entrance and community centre would look. Image: Crawford Architects

An ambitious vision for the future of Montrose FC’s Links Park has been revealed.

Plans have been lodged with Angus Council for the Montrose FC Community Trust redesign of the ageing stadium.

And it aims to create community space and a dementia centre alongside new facilities for fans.

The club says the upgrade for the Gable Endies’ home is long overdue.

Links Park in Montrose.
The outdated entrance to Links Park. Image: Google

Town firm Crawford Architects has led the creation of the new designs.

Old Links Park stand an ‘eyesore’

They say: “The existing stand was built around 1965. It is in poor condition and is an eyesore from Wellington Street.

“The new centre has been designed with a contemporary appearance and high quality design.”

New designs for Links park in Montrose.
A dementia centre would be linked to the new Links Park entrance. Image: Crawford Architects
New designs for Montrose FC's Links Park stadium.
Fans would enjoy a new south-facing stand. Image: Crawford Architects
New entrance to Links Park stadium Montrose.
The proposed new access to Links Park from Wellington Street. Image: Crawford Architects
New designs for Links Park Montrose.
A sensory booth would be installed for fans. Image: Crawford Architects

It will provide an impressive sight for supporters arriving at Links Park along Wellington Street.

Three main zones are planned within the new centre.

Those are a community space offering a variety of uses, a dementia centre and retaining turnstiles for fans to access existing and upgraded stands.

And there will be a ramp to a specially-created sensory booth for supporters who want to still see their team play but from a quiet place.

Architects images for redesigned Links Park in Montrose.
How the approach from Wellington Street would look. Image: Crawford Architects
Dementia centrre at New look Links Park in Montrose.
The dementia centre would be linked to the new building but have a self-contained outside area. Image: Crawford Architects

The dementia centre will also have its own enclosed garden space, separate from views of the pitch.

“The proposals are not only to upgrade the facilities for the football stadium, but to create a new place for the community to come together in Montrose,” says the planning statement.

Angus Council will consider the planning proposal in due course.

Conversation