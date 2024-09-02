Stunning images reveal Montrose FC designs for new look Links Park

An ambitious vision for the future of Montrose FC’s Links Park has been revealed.

Plans have been lodged with Angus Council for the Montrose FC Community Trust redesign of the ageing stadium.

And it aims to create community space and a dementia centre alongside new facilities for fans.

The club says the upgrade for the Gable Endies’ home is long overdue.

Town firm Crawford Architects has led the creation of the new designs.

Old Links Park stand an ‘eyesore’

They say: “The existing stand was built around 1965. It is in poor condition and is an eyesore from Wellington Street.

“The new centre has been designed with a contemporary appearance and high quality design.”

It will provide an impressive sight for supporters arriving at Links Park along Wellington Street.

Three main zones are planned within the new centre.

Those are a community space offering a variety of uses, a dementia centre and retaining turnstiles for fans to access existing and upgraded stands.

And there will be a ramp to a specially-created sensory booth for supporters who want to still see their team play but from a quiet place.

The dementia centre will also have its own enclosed garden space, separate from views of the pitch.

“The proposals are not only to upgrade the facilities for the football stadium, but to create a new place for the community to come together in Montrose,” says the planning statement.

Angus Council will consider the planning proposal in due course.