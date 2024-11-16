Montrose railway sidings come to market in six-acre development land opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose railway sidings come to market in six-acre development land opportunity

The prime site beside the east coast main line enjoys a view over Montrose Basin.

By Graham Brown
The former Montrose rail terminal land is beside the A92 inner relief road. Image: Knight Frank
The former Montrose rail terminal land is beside the A92 inner relief road. Image: Knight Frank

There are hopes Montrose’s former railway terminal could be developed after decades of lying empty.

Located just south of the town station, the sidings are sandwiched between the east coast main line and A92 inner relief road.

And the site enjoys spectacular views of Montrose Basin.

Selling agents Knight Frank have now been instructed to market the 6.17 acre triangle of land.

They say the prime position offers a range of opportunities.

Montrose railway sidings.
Evidence of the old rail sidings remains on the site. Image: Knight Frank

Industrial agent David Gavan said: “Knight Frank are excited to bring the former rail sidings in Montrose to market.

“The site naturally lends itself to future redevelopment and would suit a variety of potential future uses.

“Given the well-known lack of industrial land available in Montrose, the landlord is also willing to consider leasing all or part of the site as secure open storage.

“We welcome all enquires at this time.”

The particulars describe it as a combination of concrete, tarmac and hard-standing areas.

Old Montrose railway terminal.
The old sidings sit beside Montrose Basin. Image: Knight Frank

They add: “Presently, there are existing rail sidings on the site, which can potentially be concealed to suit any incoming occupier.”

The old sidings are opposite Montrose Tesco, which previously had hopes of building a filling station on the vacant land.

However, the proposal was never taken forward.

As far back as the late 1990s, Montrose Community Council had hopes the former coal yard and sidings could be tidied up and developed.

Interested parties can contact david.gavan@knightfrank.com

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Brechin was hit with record levels of storm water during Babet. Image: Paul Reid
EXCLUSIVE: Experts warned Brechin flood protection level had halved TWO years before Storm Babet…
Lairds hope to extract a million tonnes of sand and gravel from land at Pitreuchie Farm. Image: Google
Forfar concrete firm set for six-year extension to town quarry site
Montrose.
Montrose hit with flood warning as locals urged to 'act now'
Hilarious gritter names Tayside and Fife
List of brilliantly named gritters on Tayside and Fife roads - and how to…
Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Fife and Stirling
Snow and ice warning for parts of Fife and Stirling as cold spell set…
The former Evergreen Garden Centre is now a vacant brownfield site. Image: A B Roger & Young
3-house plan for Sidlaws garden centre site
Monifieth break in
Guitars and watch worth more than £7k stolen in Monifieth break-in
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
13 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'

Conversation