Montrose railway sidings come to market in six-acre development land opportunity

There are hopes Montrose’s former railway terminal could be developed after decades of lying empty.

Located just south of the town station, the sidings are sandwiched between the east coast main line and A92 inner relief road.

And the site enjoys spectacular views of Montrose Basin.

Selling agents Knight Frank have now been instructed to market the 6.17 acre triangle of land.

They say the prime position offers a range of opportunities.

Industrial agent David Gavan said: “Knight Frank are excited to bring the former rail sidings in Montrose to market.

“The site naturally lends itself to future redevelopment and would suit a variety of potential future uses.

“Given the well-known lack of industrial land available in Montrose, the landlord is also willing to consider leasing all or part of the site as secure open storage.

“We welcome all enquires at this time.”

The particulars describe it as a combination of concrete, tarmac and hard-standing areas.

They add: “Presently, there are existing rail sidings on the site, which can potentially be concealed to suit any incoming occupier.”

The old sidings are opposite Montrose Tesco, which previously had hopes of building a filling station on the vacant land.

However, the proposal was never taken forward.

As far back as the late 1990s, Montrose Community Council had hopes the former coal yard and sidings could be tidied up and developed.

Interested parties can contact david.gavan@knightfrank.com