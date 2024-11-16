St Andrews University chief says resignation of colleague suing for racial discrimination is his ‘greatest regret’

A St Andrews University professor says the resignation of a black colleague now claiming racial discrimination is one of his greatest regrets.

Phillips O’Brien, head of the university’s School of International Relations, described Akali Omeni as an outstanding researcher and an important part of the department.

And he said he was shocked when Omeni resigned after a request about teaching expectations for the coming year escalated into an unresolvable dispute.

“It all came apart in two weeks,” O’Brien said.

“I still don’t fully understand how this has happened. The last thing I wanted was for it to end the way it ended.”

Omeni, a counter-terrorism expert with international impact, is claiming constructive dismissal and race-related harassment.

He says he was “tone-policed” by two female colleagues who, in turn, have accused him of gender bias.

Other complaints include O’Brien’s failure to publicly congratulate him for winning an award and a failure to inform the school he had been promoted.

He also claims he was not properly line-managed.

Omeni says all of those issues were as a result of his race.

‘I have treated everyone exactly the same’

O’Brien, who was Omeni’s line manager in the globally-renowned school, told the tribunal there was “absolutely no substance” to the race claims.

He said Omeni’s promotion to senior lecturer after just a year-and-a-half was one of the fastest in St Andrews University history.

However, he added he was “ruthlessly consistent” in not publicly congratulating staff and that people taking on a new role normally told colleagues themselves.

“I’ve treated everyone exactly the same in all situations,” he said.

Further issues arose when O’Brien was on a work trip to Ukraine and was not contactable for most of March this year.

Director of teaching Mathilde von Bulow, who is O’Brien’s wife, asked Omeni to confirm his teaching duties.

When he took exception to the request, the matter was passed to deputy head of school Fiona McCallum Guiney in O’Brien’s absence.

O’Brien added: “I had a particularly quite significant concern in the claimant’s response to Fiona.

“He basically refused to accept she was his line manager when I was away.”

‘Greatest regret in my time as head of school’

The professor said he tried to resolve the situation when he returned and on several occasions requested meetings with Omeni.

Omeni refused, however, claiming bias and a conflict of interest given O’Brien and Von Bulow were married.

He felt he would not receive a fair hearing.

“I’ve not had any example or complaint of bias since Mathilde took the director of teaching job in August 2022,” O’Brien said.

“We now had two informal complaints and I thought the best way to resolve it was to sit down with the claimant and HR.

“However, the claimant was saying ‘I’m having these issues but I don’t want to talk to you’.

“It was really emotional. I was really hoping to find a way not to accept his resignation.

“It’s my greatest regret in my time as head of school.”

Accusation of ‘imaginary facts’

Omeni is representing himself, and during cross-examination he accused O’Brien of “imaginary facts” and lying to the tribunal.

He said his contract prohibits delegating line manager responsibilities, a claim later disputed by former university HR manager Laura Henderson.

And he asked O’Brien if he had any idea of the effect being told to watch his tone had had on his mental health.

Omeni cut short his questioning of O’Brien after becoming upset.

He told the tribunal judge he did not want to look directly at his former manager or speak to him anymore.

The tribunal is due to conclude on Monday.