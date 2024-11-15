‘Marital conflict of interest’ claims as University of St Andrews chiefs give evidence at lecturer’s employment tribunal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Marital conflict of interest’ claims as University of St Andrews chiefs give evidence at lecturer’s employment tribunal

Akali Omeni has made a number of allegations against the university.

By Andrew Robson
St Andrews University
St Andrews University denies claims of "tone policing".

A lecturer suing the University of St Andrews for racial discrimination has been accused of “gender bias” by an ex-colleague, who he claims was caught up in a “conflict of interest” over her husband’s role at the institution.

Counter-terrorism expert Akali Omeni was also dubbed “unprofessional” in his communications with director of teaching Mathilde von Bulow during his time at the School of International Relations.

Omeni, who is claiming constructive dismissal and race-related harassment, argues he was “tone policed” by Von Bulow and another university boss.

On the third day of the tribunal in Dundee, where he is representing himself, Von Bulow discussed a message he sent to her, which she claimed was in breach of the university’s respect and dignity at work policy.

It came as she asked staff to confirm their teaching intentions for the year ahead.

‘Conflict of interest’ claims

In the email, Omeni argues Von Bulow’s marriage to Phillips O’Brien, his line manager and the head of school, is a “clear conflict of interest”.

But she described his complaint as “gender bias”.

She said: “I was deeply shocked by that email, I didn’t see any conflict of interest and perceived it as gender bias.

“I was being treated as ‘the wife’ of the head of school and I found this deeply upsetting.”

Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against
Akali Omeni is claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal against St Andrews University

Von Bulow added that her marriage to O’Brien was not the only one within the school, adding that she was appointed before her husband.

She claims she was “simply trying to employ the workload rules”.

Von Bulow raised an informal complaint against Omeni after finding his tone in the email “aggressive, dismissive, intimidating and insulting”.

She says she had to do something about the “unprofessional way” in which Omeni had engaged with her, however, she didn’t want the matter taken “beyond the school”.

When asked if race played any part in her decision to escalate matters, she said: “Absolutely no, all I saw was gender bias, I would have responded this way regardless.

“If I had received that email from any other staff member I would have raised an informal complaint.”

‘You were married to my line manager’

Omeni says, for black people, “tone policing” goes back to the days of slavery and constitutes racial abuse.

During cross-examination, he argued his email was only to highlight the conflict of interest.

He previously claimed O’Brien described his teaching as average.

In response to claims of gender bias, he explained how he was unable to lodge a grievance with his line manager given he was married to the person he was complaining about.

Omeni said: “I have the right to take issues to my line manager, but I couldn’t confidently do this given you were married to my line manager.”

St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK
St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK.

Fiona McCallum Guiney, deputy head of the school, also took issue with the tone of Omeni’s email to Von Bulow.

As the school’s No2, she claims she was his line manager at the time of the dispute with Von Bulow.

Omeni argues McCallum Guiney had “no authority” to deal with the issue and she was never officially his line manager.

McCallum Guiney implied an agreement is in place whereby the deputy head of school steps in for the school leader when they are out of office.

She said: “I had full authority as the deputy head of school to deal with that issue”.

Omeni asked McCallum Guiney if he was the “first person she had tone policed” and if she is qualified to tell a black person if they have been racially abused.

She said: “I do not accept that it was tone policing.”

And to Omeni’s second question, she replied: “No.”

He has also accused the university of failing to reduce his workload and failing to credit him for teaching and admin work.

The university denies this, with both members of staff arguing the work expected of Omeni was in line with the standard teaching expectation.

The tribunal hearing continues on Friday.

Conversation