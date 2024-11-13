Former St Andrews University lecturer compares ‘tone-policing’ to ‘throwing banana peel’ in racism probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former St Andrews University lecturer compares ‘tone-policing’ to ‘throwing banana peel’ in racism probe

The university has denied racial discrimination against a black former lecturer.

By Claire Warrender
Akali Omeni has made a number of allegations against the university.
St Andrews University has denied racial discrimination against a black former lecturer.

Counter-terrorism expert Akali Omeni claims he was “tone policed” by white colleagues in the institution’s prestigious School of International Relations.

Two members made official complaints, with one describing his tone as “aggressive and insulting”.

St Andrews University has the top International Relations department in the UK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The school’s director of teaching, Mathilde von Bulow, said his correspondence was in breach of the university’s respect and dignity at work policy.

Omeni’s message to her came as Dr von Bulow asked staff to confirm their teaching intentions for the year ahead, in line with her role.

He was already embroiled in a dispute with senior colleagues amid claims they failed to acknowledge work he carried out during a period of leave.

And he took exception to being asked about future teaching before his grievance was resolved.

Despite that, the university says he refused several offers to meet to discuss the situation.

Omeni has taken St Andrews University to an employment tribunal claiming racial discrimination and constructive dismissal.

Claim ‘tone-policing’ is racial abuse in the same way as throwing banana peels

He was a lecturer in the School of International Relations.

However, he resigned in June 2024 after what he alleges are a catalogue of problems.

One of his key complaints hinges on being told by Dr von Bulow and another colleague they did not appreciate his tone in an email of February 2024.

Omeni says for black people, “tone policing” goes back to the days of slavery and constitutes racial abuse.

According to the university’s lawyer Mandy Armstrong, both women said they would have made the same comments to a white person.

The employment tribunal is running in Dundee all week.  Image: Shutterstock.

But he replied: “Of course, they would say that.”

She also pointed out that he in turn had asked the women to reflect on their tone towards him.

However, Omeni compared that to someone throwing a banana peel at him in the street.

“If someone does that to me, it’s racial abuse,” he said.

“But if I throw peels back at them, it’s not racial abuse because the context is different.

“You have never experienced what it means to live in my skin.”

Turned down offers to discuss issues

Omeni has also accused the university of failing to reduce his workload in line with white colleagues and of failing to offer line manager support.

He said the issue affected his mental health.

However, the tribunal has heard changes in the department meant everyone had a similar workload.

And under Ms Armstrong’s questioning, he conceded he was not being singled out.

He also conceded his managers had offered to meet him several times.

However, he claimed he did not believe he would receive a fair hearing as his line manager was married to the head of school.

Claims school head Phillips O’Brien described Omeni’s teaching as average are also denied.

Ms Armstrong said: “He will say he said your teaching load was average.”

Omeni responded, however: “If I was white Phillips O’Brien would not write the same middling report about my teaching.”

The tribunal hearing continues on Thursday.