‘Big bang’ heard as vehicle collides with lamp-post near Dundee’s Dens Park

A vehicle has been badly damaged after it crashed into a lamp-post near Dens Park in Dundee.

Shocked locals reported hearing a “big bang” at the junction of Provost Road and Moncur Crescent just before 4pm.

A vehicle has been badly damaged but it’s understood no one was seriously injured at the scene.

The vehicle remained on the pavement near an entrance into Dundee FC’s stadium.

One neighbour said she had gone to her window to check after hearing the commotion.

She said: “The first thing I heard was the big bang.

“The lamp-post was down on the ground when I looked out.

“I only saw one person beside the car and they appeared okay.

“I never saw the emergency services in attendance but there was no obstruction to the road at any time.”

Taxi assistance after crash near Dundee FC’s Dens Park

One man told The Courier a taxi had stopped to offer assistance.

He said: “I saw one person standing beside the vehicle and a cab driver had pulled over and asked if she needed an ambulance.

“Thankfully she seemed okay but they must have got a hell of fright when this happened.

“The car has been significantly damaged and lamp-post is completely down.”

Tayside Contracts is currently in attendance.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.