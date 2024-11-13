‘Big bang’ heard as vehicle collides with lamp-post near Dundee’s Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Big bang’ heard as vehicle collides with lamp-post near Dundee’s Dens Park

The vehicle has been 'significantly damaged'.

By James Simpson
A vehicle struck a lamp-post near Dundee's Dens Park
The vehicle struck a lamp-post near Provost Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A vehicle has been badly damaged after it crashed into a lamp-post near Dens Park in Dundee.

Shocked locals reported hearing a “big bang” at the junction of Provost Road and Moncur Crescent just before 4pm.

A vehicle has been badly damaged but it’s understood no one was seriously injured at the scene.

The vehicle remained on the pavement near an entrance into Dundee FC’s stadium.

One neighbour said she had gone to her window to check after hearing the commotion.

She said: “The first thing I heard was the big bang.

“The lamp-post was down on the ground when I looked out.

“I only saw one person beside the car and they appeared okay.

“I never saw the emergency services in attendance but there was no obstruction to the road at any time.”

Taxi assistance after crash near Dundee FC’s Dens Park

One man told The Courier a taxi had stopped to offer assistance.

He said: “I saw one person standing beside the vehicle and a cab driver had pulled over and asked if she needed an ambulance.

“Thankfully she seemed okay but they must have got a hell of fright when this happened.

“The car has been significantly damaged and lamp-post is completely down.”

Tayside Contracts is currently in attendance.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

