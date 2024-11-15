Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel

Brendan Scanlan hatched a plot to get free fuel for other drivers at the BP Bullionfield branch on the A90, near Invergowrie.

By Jamie Buchan
Breandan Scanlan
Brendan Scanlan at Perth Sheriff Court.

An ex-soldier operated an elaborate fuel card scam to cheat a Perthshire filling station out of thousands of pounds worth of diesel.

Brendan Scanlan hatched the plot to get free fuel for other drivers at the BP Bullionfield branch on the A90, near Invergowrie.

The 31-year-old illegally used a company card to pay for associates’ fuel after they all filled up in the forecourt at the same time.

The scheme lasted for six weeks before bosses found out and reported Scanlan to the police.

By that time, he had used the card fraudulently 26 times, amassing £8,254 of stolen fuel.

Caught on forecourt camera

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, said: “In June 2023, the accused was working as a driver for a hire agency.

“As part of his employment he was issued with a fuel card linked to a company car.”

She said: “Over the period, that card was used on a total of 26 occasions.

The BP filling station on the A90, near Invergowrie.

“All of these incidences were captured on CCTV at the filling station.

“Each time, the accused would arrive in a vehicle while there were three to four other vehicles present.

“The accused was seen engaging with all the other cars before they drove off the forecourt and out of view of check-out tills.

“The accused then entered the shop and asked staff to put all transactions on the one card.”

Significant pay-out

The prosecutor said Scanlan was “clearly identifiable” from the forecourt footage.

“The company became aware of the card being used and it was cancelled.

“The matter was thereafter reported to police.”

Scanlan pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme between June 29 and August 8 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, confirmed: “There hasn’t be restitution but he is willing to pay back at £200 per month.

“Also, there is mention in the report of an injury he sustained which affected his hearing while he was in the army.

“Mr Scanlan is expecting a significant pay-out for that.”

The court heard he left the military five years ago.

Mr Somerville said his client has since cleared his other debts.

Sheriff William Wood told Scanlan: “It may make a significant difference to the sentence I impose if restitution is made.

“I’m told that you are expecting a significant pay-out which could allow you to do that.”

He deferred sentence for three months and ordered a good behaviour report.

