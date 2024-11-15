Fraudster veteran conned Perthshire filling station out of £8k of fuel

An ex-soldier operated an elaborate fuel card scam to cheat a Perthshire filling station out of thousands of pounds worth of diesel.

Brendan Scanlan hatched the plot to get free fuel for other drivers at the BP Bullionfield branch on the A90, near Invergowrie.

The 31-year-old illegally used a company card to pay for associates’ fuel after they all filled up in the forecourt at the same time.

The scheme lasted for six weeks before bosses found out and reported Scanlan to the police.

By that time, he had used the card fraudulently 26 times, amassing £8,254 of stolen fuel.

Caught on forecourt camera

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira, prosecuting, said: “In June 2023, the accused was working as a driver for a hire agency.

“As part of his employment he was issued with a fuel card linked to a company car.”

She said: “Over the period, that card was used on a total of 26 occasions.

“All of these incidences were captured on CCTV at the filling station.

“Each time, the accused would arrive in a vehicle while there were three to four other vehicles present.

“The accused was seen engaging with all the other cars before they drove off the forecourt and out of view of check-out tills.

“The accused then entered the shop and asked staff to put all transactions on the one card.”

Significant pay-out

The prosecutor said Scanlan was “clearly identifiable” from the forecourt footage.

“The company became aware of the card being used and it was cancelled.

“The matter was thereafter reported to police.”

Scanlan pled guilty to forming a fraudulent scheme between June 29 and August 8 last year.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, confirmed: “There hasn’t be restitution but he is willing to pay back at £200 per month.

“Also, there is mention in the report of an injury he sustained which affected his hearing while he was in the army.

“Mr Scanlan is expecting a significant pay-out for that.”

The court heard he left the military five years ago.

Mr Somerville said his client has since cleared his other debts.

Sheriff William Wood told Scanlan: “It may make a significant difference to the sentence I impose if restitution is made.

“I’m told that you are expecting a significant pay-out which could allow you to do that.”

He deferred sentence for three months and ordered a good behaviour report.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.