Neill Collins sets Callum Smith comeback target as he hails Raith Rovers fans for role in home form

The Stark's Park striker has suffered a serious knee injury.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins crouches down at the side of the pitch.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neill Collins is confident Callum Smith will rise to the challenge of being ready to make his comeback at the start of next season.

But the Raith Rovers boss accepts it is unlikely the stricken striker will be back to his best for a year.

Smith damaged his knee in the recent victory over Ayr United and will need surgery to repair what appears to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The injury has ruled the 25-year-old out for the rest of the season.

Collins admits the news has been a major body blow for both the club and the player, who has scored 11 times in 65 appearances since signing in June 2023.

However, he has backed Smith to return to action in time for the start of the 2025/2026 campaign.

“There’s going to be an operation, but because of the swelling there’s still question marks over a couple of things,” Collins told Courier Sport.

Devastating

“It’s devastating for the lad. But it’s just one where we just need to support him and get him back.

“Looking at the timeline, he could potentially be back for the start of next season.

“So, that’s where, for every negative, there’s the positive of trying to get him back available for then.

“That gives him a good target.

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Jamieson and Fankaty Dabo point into the air in celebration.
Raith Rovers won their last home game, when a double from Lewis Jamieson (left) earned a victory over Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“I do think with these injuries, while there’s a nine-month return, you’re probably looking at a year to be really where you want to be.

“But I still think that’s a good target for Smithy. And the bit I know about him, he’s more than up for that challenge.”

Raith still have the benefit of good options in attack, with the fitness of short-term signing Cody David improving all the time to add to the likes of Jack Hamilton, Dylan Easton, Finlay Pollock, Lewis Gibson, Josh Mullin and Aidan Connolly.

And, after seeing his side shake off a poor first-half to eke out a deserved draw away to Partick Thistle last Saturday, Collins is relishing their return home to face Morton this afternoon.

‘Fans make Raith feel comfortable’

“We’ve been good at Stark’s Park,” added Collins, who is unbeaten at home so far. “I think the players feel comfortable here, they obviously train here.

“But I think the fans make them feel comfortable because they’ve been positive and they’ve been getting behind them.

“People from the outside always view Kirkcaldy and Raith Rovers as a tough place to come.

“You’ve got to make it that way, but the players have done that.”

Conversation