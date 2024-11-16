COURIER OPINION: Dundee council must get real over ‘inaccurate’ school violence figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee council must get real over ‘inaccurate’ school violence figures

Trade unions are right to sound alarm bells about Dundee City Council's seemingly flawed reporting of violence against school staff.

Bullying in school can effect all ages.
Bullying in school can effect all ages.
By The Courier Comment

Violence and abuse are a growing and serious problem in Scotland’s schools.

It is an issue that both pupils and staff deserve to know that we treat extremely seriously.

That’s why the Scottish Government’s new guidance, launched in Stirling this week, on responding to bullying in the classroom and on the playground is a welcome step.

This behaviour can have a devastating affect on young people and tackling it should be a national priority.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth launched new ant-bullying guidelines this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The guideline’s focus on online bullying being treated as seriously as any other form of the behaviour is also welcome.

But any hint of progress was curtailed after The Courier revealed discrepancies in how Dundee City Council records incidents of violence and abuse against its staff in the city’s schools.

We revealed that the city’s schools have a rate of violence some 50 times lower than those in other local authorities.

Only 83 incidents of physical or verbal abuse directed at staff were reported last year, prompting trade union GMB to decry the figure “alarmingly inaccurate”.

Dundee school violence figures ‘simply not credible’

This compares with 1,634 in nearby Perth and Kinross and over 900 in Aberdeen City Council schools – a local authority of comparable size to Dundee.

If we are to tackle this issue then we must first understand it. But as Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra says, the current statistics are “simply not credible”.

Those who are charged with delivering the best education for our children and young people have confidence that their safety is just as important as pupils.

With no official figures to hold any claims of progress to account, what hope is there of tackling the issue?

Story will not disappear because of stonewalled questions

Dundee City Council must get real and explain why its reporting is so out of step with other local authorities.

More importantly, the council must put this right and ensure a robust system of reporting is in place for all staff, including those in the city’s schools.

But despite repeated requests for comment, The Courier’s questions to the council have been stonewalled. No answers about the discrepancy have been forthcoming.

This is unacceptable and the story will not disappear simply because officials maintain silence.

The Courier will continue to scrutinise the issue and ask for an explanation. Those they serve, our readers, deserve it.

Conversation