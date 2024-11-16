Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms

The Dark Blues managing director wants to see the club competing consistently in the top six.

By George Cran
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee are targeting European football says Dens chief John Nelms.

The Dark Blues finished one position off the final UEFA Conference League slot in the Premiership last term.

That sixth place was the club’s best season since 2015.

Though their start to this campaign has been less impressive, the Dark Blues have finished the first quarter in seventh spot.

And Nelms insists the potential is there to see Dundee compete in European football for the first time in over 20 years.

Dundee celebrate reaching the top six last season. Image: Euan Cherry/Shutterstock.
“The goal is always to be in the top six,” Nelms told BBC Scotland.

“For a club like Dundee, we want to get into Europe and kind of solidify one of those six places, or one of those five places.

“Every year, especially this year, we are there or thereabouts.

“If we get it right and we do the recruitment in the right manner, I think you could be there or thereabouts every year.”

‘Fine line to walk’

Recruitment this season under boss Tony Docherty has seen a larger focus put on young players.

That has seen individual errors affect results with nine defeats in the last 11 matches.

Injuries to senior players such as Scott Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson have increased the emphasis on youngsters.

Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Tony Docherty encourages his Dundee side at Celtic Park. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

Nelms admits finding the balance between youth and experience can be tricky but is backing his manager to do just that.

“It’s a fine balance to get that right,” he added.

“You can go too young, and you could say sometimes too naïve. That’s what we’re trying to work into them, to give them the understanding of the game, the street smarts that you have to have to win games.

“You also need role models so the young players can say ‘that’s what I need to do. They’re the ones that are going to drag me to the next level’.

“That’s important and it’s a very fine line to walk.

“If you get it right, it’s fantastic. If you get it wrong, you get relegated. So it’s a fine line.”

Dundee’s young team are next in action at home to Hibs next Saturday evening.

