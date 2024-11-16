Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms

Dundee are targeting European football says Dens chief John Nelms.

The Dark Blues finished one position off the final UEFA Conference League slot in the Premiership last term.

That sixth place was the club’s best season since 2015.

Though their start to this campaign has been less impressive, the Dark Blues have finished the first quarter in seventh spot.

And Nelms insists the potential is there to see Dundee compete in European football for the first time in over 20 years.

“The goal is always to be in the top six,” Nelms told BBC Scotland.

“For a club like Dundee, we want to get into Europe and kind of solidify one of those six places, or one of those five places.

“Every year, especially this year, we are there or thereabouts.

“If we get it right and we do the recruitment in the right manner, I think you could be there or thereabouts every year.”

‘Fine line to walk’

Recruitment this season under boss Tony Docherty has seen a larger focus put on young players.

That has seen individual errors affect results with nine defeats in the last 11 matches.

Injuries to senior players such as Scott Fraser, Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson have increased the emphasis on youngsters.

Nelms admits finding the balance between youth and experience can be tricky but is backing his manager to do just that.

“It’s a fine balance to get that right,” he added.

“You can go too young, and you could say sometimes too naïve. That’s what we’re trying to work into them, to give them the understanding of the game, the street smarts that you have to have to win games.

“You also need role models so the young players can say ‘that’s what I need to do. They’re the ones that are going to drag me to the next level’.

“That’s important and it’s a very fine line to walk.

“If you get it right, it’s fantastic. If you get it wrong, you get relegated. So it’s a fine line.”

Dundee’s young team are next in action at home to Hibs next Saturday evening.