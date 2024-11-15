Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith ruled out until next season

Raith Rovers were dealt a major blow after being told Callum Smith’s season is over.

The former Airdrie striker picked up a serious knee issue in the victory over Ayr United earlier this month and requires surgery.

He was injured stretching to try to meet a Callum Fordyce cross in the closing stages of the first-half of the 2-0 win.

The 25-year-old was clearly in pain as he was helped around the Stark’s Park pitch and up the tunnel at the interval.

Smith has since undergone scans on his knee and consulted specialists over the prognosis.

It is understood the player and Raith are still awaiting confirmation of the full extent of the damage.

However, Courier Sport has learned the one-time Dunfermline trainee will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

It is a devastating setback for Smith, who has proven to be an important figure for Rovers since his arrival at the club in June last year.

‘Longer-term’

He has gone on to make 65 appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit, scoring 11 goals – including two from 16 outings this term.

His ability to play anywhere across the front line has made him a valuable asset to the Raith squad under previous manager Ian Murray and current boss Neill Collins.

Collins revealed late last week that Raith were braced for a ‘longer-term lay-off’ as they awaited the final medical reports.

“It’s probably, at this point, not looking very positive,” Collins told Courier Sport.

Smith’s absence comes at the same time as that of Lewis Vaughan, who was forced to undergo surgery after damaging his hamstring in September.

Last season’s top scorer is not expected back until the end of January and now Raith know they will also be without Smith until 2025/26.

With former Everton trainee Cody David having been drafted in on a short-term deal to bolster the attack, it is expected Rovers will use the New Year transfer window to now fill the gap left by Smith’s absence.