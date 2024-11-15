Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith ruled out until next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith ruled out until next season

The ex-Airdrie marksman needs surgery to repair the damage sustained against Ayr United.

By Iain Collin
Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) is helped off the pitch against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers were dealt a major blow after being told Callum Smith’s season is over.

The former Airdrie striker picked up a serious knee issue in the victory over Ayr United earlier this month and requires surgery.

He was injured stretching to try to meet a Callum Fordyce cross in the closing stages of the first-half of the 2-0 win.

The 25-year-old was clearly in pain as he was helped around the Stark’s Park pitch and up the tunnel at the interval.

Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United.
Callum Smith lies in agony after picking up his injury against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Smith has since undergone scans on his knee and consulted specialists over the prognosis.

It is understood the player and Raith are still awaiting confirmation of the full extent of the damage.

However, Courier Sport has learned the one-time Dunfermline trainee will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

It is a devastating setback for Smith, who has proven to be an important figure for Rovers since his arrival at the club in June last year.

‘Longer-term’

He has gone on to make 65 appearances for the Kirkcaldy outfit, scoring 11 goals – including two from 16 outings this term.

His ability to play anywhere across the front line has made him a valuable asset to the Raith squad under previous manager Ian Murray and current boss Neill Collins.

Collins revealed late last week that Raith were braced for a ‘longer-term lay-off’ as they awaited the final medical reports.

“It’s probably, at this point, not looking very positive,” Collins told Courier Sport.

Callum Smith celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal against Ayr United with Dylan Easton.
Callum Smith (left) celebrates Raith Rovers’ opening goal against Ayr United in Neill Collins’ first game as manager. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Smith’s absence comes at the same time as that of Lewis Vaughan, who was forced to undergo surgery after damaging his hamstring in September.

Last season’s top scorer is not expected back until the end of January and now Raith know they will also be without Smith until 2025/26.

With former Everton trainee Cody David having been drafted in on a short-term deal to bolster the attack, it is expected Rovers will use the New Year transfer window to now fill the gap left by Smith’s absence.

