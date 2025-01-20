Dundee FC Dundee and St Johnstone land Championship opponents in Scottish Cup 5th round draw as Raith Rovers and Dunfermline face testing away days The Courier Country clubs left in the tournament learned their fate on Monday evening. By Alan Temple January 20 2025, 10:27pm January 20 2025, 10:27pm Share Dundee and St Johnstone land Championship opponents in Scottish Cup 5th round draw as Raith Rovers and Dunfermline face ... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/5165651/scottish-cup-5th-round-draw-dundee-stjohnstone/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were among the teams in the hat for the last-16. Image: SNS Dundee and St Johnstone landed favourable home draws in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Tony Docherty’s Dee, who saw off Dundee United 1-0 in a breathless derby on Monday evening, will host rock-bottom Championship outfit Airdrie. St Johnstone were paired with John Rankin’s Hamilton at McDiarmid Park as a reward for a fine victory over Motherwell on Saturday, putting their Premiership struggles on the back-burner. Meanwhile, Raith Rovers will face the onerous task of a trip to Celtic Park after being drawn against the Premiership leaders. Dunfermline, who defeated Stenhousemuir in Michael Tidser’s first match as Pars boss at the weekend, travel to Aberdeen in the last-16. The draw in full: Ayr United v Hibernian Celtic v Raith Rovers St Mirren v Hearts Rangers v Queen’s Park Livingston v Cove Rangers Aberdeen v Dunfermline St Johnstone v Hamilton Dundee v Airdrieonians
