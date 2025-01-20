Dundee and St Johnstone land Championship opponents in Scottish Cup 5th round draw as Raith Rovers and Dunfermline face testing away days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and St Johnstone land Championship opponents in Scottish Cup 5th round draw as Raith Rovers and Dunfermline face testing away days

The Courier Country clubs left in the tournament learned their fate on Monday evening.

By Alan Temple
The Scottish Cup trophy
Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline were among the teams in the hat for the last-16. Image: SNS

Dundee and St Johnstone landed favourable home draws in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Tony Docherty’s Dee, who saw off Dundee United 1-0 in a breathless derby on Monday evening, will host rock-bottom Championship outfit Airdrie.

St Johnstone were paired with John Rankin’s Hamilton at McDiarmid Park as a reward for a fine victory over Motherwell on Saturday, putting their Premiership struggles on the back-burner.

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers will face the onerous task of a trip to Celtic Park after being drawn against the Premiership leaders.

Dunfermline, who defeated Stenhousemuir in Michael Tidser’s first match as Pars boss at the weekend, travel to Aberdeen in the last-16.  

The draw in full:

Ayr United v Hibernian

Celtic v Raith Rovers

St Mirren v Hearts

Rangers v Queen’s Park

Livingston v Cove Rangers

Aberdeen v Dunfermline

St Johnstone v Hamilton

Dundee v Airdrieonians

Conversation