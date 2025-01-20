What did Michael Tidser’s Dunfermline Athletic debut tell us about Pars future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did Michael Tidser’s Dunfermline Athletic debut tell us about Pars future?

The new head coach steered the Fifers to a comfortable 3-0 win over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

New Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser gives the thumbs up to fans.
New Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser gives the thumbs up after his debut win. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

The Michael Tidser era at Dunfermline kicked off with a comfortable 3-0 debut victory over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup.

In what could have have been a banana skin, against a team flying high in the division below, first-half goals from Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo, and a Lewis McCann strike just 40 seconds after the break, sealed the Pars’ progress.

Coming just hours after confirmation of the completed takeover of the East End Park club, it was a significant day for the Fifers.

Tidser was content with what he had seen from his new side, including plenty of hints of what is to come on the pitch.

So, what changes had Tidser’s stamp on them in his debut win?

Possession

Tidser’s Kelty Hearts side have become known for their passing philosophy.

So, it was the one thing that was certain to follow him to nearby neighbours Dunfermline.

Right from the kick-off, it was clear that the Pars would be asked to play out from defence.

The Fifers did something similar under predecessor James McPake and caretaker boss John McLaughlan.

But there was perhaps a greater patience about the way Dunfermline probed for the space in midfield that would spark an attack.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler gets a pass away under pressure from two Stenhousemuir opponents.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler (second from left) assisted Dunfermline’s third goal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi’s calmness in possession and accuracy of short and long-range passing is likely to be key.

The third goal highlighted just that. The on-loan Celtic youngster found Joe Chalmers in space and his pass in turn picked out Kane Ritchie-Hosler on the flank.

The winger’s run and drilled cross gave McCann a simple tap-in.

It was a superb team goal that showed the way forward for the Pars under Tidser.

Role of the full-backs

What was also noticeable straight from the off were the positions being taken up by the full-backs when Dunfermline were in possession.

Aaron Comrie on the right and Chalmers filling in for the injured Kieran Ngwenya on the left drifted inside off the touchline.

That, in turn, saw Ritchie-Hosler and McCann move into the wide area vacated by the defenders.

Aaron Comrie rises high to win a header for the Pars.
Right-back Aaron Comrie was asked to play a different role in attack for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

With Chris Hamilton dropping the deepest of the midfielders when the Pars were in possession and Otoo and David Wotherspoon always looking for pockets of space, the movement off the ball was obvious.

Tidser spoke afterwards of telling players to ‘be brave and take up positions they’re maybe not comfortable with’.

But, for the most part, the Fifers looked to enjoy the tactical tweaks. Chalmers, in particular, was at ease with being asked to move into midfield as an inverted full-back.

All this from just one training session lasting not much more than an hour.

Ball in play

There was a recognisable step up in the pace at which Dunfermline did things under interim boss McLaughlan.

The more studied approach of McPake was replaced with an attempt to up the tempo of attacks.

Whilst Tidser’s tactics call for patience, once the passing and rotation has opened up an opportunity, the players will be expected to go forward with speed.

One way of creating space is by not giving opponents time to get set into their defensive shape.

Chris Hamilton receives instructions on the touchline from new Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser.
Chris Hamilton (right) receives instructions from new Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And one way of doing that is to catch them on the hop from set-plays.

The sharpness with which the Fifers got the ball back in play was clear, whether that was from throw-ins, goal-kicks or free-kicks.

At one point, Stenhousemuir cleared high into the main stand. The ball had not yet landed but Dunfermline had another one already in play.

It seems there will be moments of calm persistence and others when speed is of the essence.

