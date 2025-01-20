Fresh police appeal into Dundee crash that killed schoolboy Danny Leech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh police appeal into Dundee crash that killed schoolboy Danny Leech

Police are examining new information provided by the family of Danny Leech and are appealing for witnesses.

By Finn Nixon
Danny Leech
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward in relation to the death of a boy in a Dundee crash in 1989.

Danny Leech, 7, died on September 8 1989, after he was struck by a HGV on Arbroath Road.

The appeal has been made to anyone with information about the case who has not spoken to police recently.

It comes as police examine new information provided by Danny’s family in June 2024.

And officers have also visited the site of the collision and carried out a reconstruction at the scene.

A police reconstruction at the junction between Arbroath Road and Albert Street. Image: Paul Reid

Inspector Roy McCarney said: “We are carrying out a comprehensive review (into) the information provided to us by the Leech family in relation to circumstances in 1989.

“We have spoken to witnesses who previously gave information to the police.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the crash or has any further details which haven’t been previously passed to police to come forward.

“We fully appreciate the impact that Danny’s death has had on his family over the past 35 years and understand their desire for more information about the circumstances.

“We remain in regular contact with them and will provide them with a full update on the conclusion of our review.”

Danny Leech struck by HGV on Dundee’s Arbroath Road

Danny was crossing Arbroath Road near its junction with Albert Street in Dundee when he was struck by the HGV.

In October 2024 The Courier reported that one eyewitness to the tragic incident had broken their silence after three decades.

A Leech family statement said: “This appeal is on behalf of the Leech Family, in the hope that after all these years someone will come forward to give info, no matter how small or seemingly trivial, which will allow the authorities to come to a proper conclusion in their investigations and thereby securing justice for Danny Leech and closure for us all.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101.

