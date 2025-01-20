Fresh police appeal into Dundee crash that killed schoolboy Danny Leech

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward in relation to the death of a boy in a Dundee crash in 1989.

Danny Leech, 7, died on September 8 1989, after he was struck by a HGV on Arbroath Road.

The appeal has been made to anyone with information about the case who has not spoken to police recently.

It comes as police examine new information provided by Danny’s family in June 2024.

And officers have also visited the site of the collision and carried out a reconstruction at the scene.

Inspector Roy McCarney said: “We are carrying out a comprehensive review (into) the information provided to us by the Leech family in relation to circumstances in 1989.

“We have spoken to witnesses who previously gave information to the police.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the crash or has any further details which haven’t been previously passed to police to come forward.

“We fully appreciate the impact that Danny’s death has had on his family over the past 35 years and understand their desire for more information about the circumstances.

“We remain in regular contact with them and will provide them with a full update on the conclusion of our review.”

Danny was crossing Arbroath Road near its junction with Albert Street in Dundee when he was struck by the HGV.

In October 2024 The Courier reported that one eyewitness to the tragic incident had broken their silence after three decades.

A Leech family statement said: “This appeal is on behalf of the Leech Family, in the hope that after all these years someone will come forward to give info, no matter how small or seemingly trivial, which will allow the authorities to come to a proper conclusion in their investigations and thereby securing justice for Danny Leech and closure for us all.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.

