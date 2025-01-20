Monday court round-up — Job centre abuse and shopping centre kisses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Job centre abuse and shopping centre kisses

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Angus man bombarded a Job Centre employee with death threats when he was told he would have to attend an appointment in person.

Daniel Lendrum, now employed as a roofer, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the centre worker over a client messaging system.

Lendrum, 23, of Robert Burns Drive in Hillside, pled guilty to making offensive remarks and threats to the worker upon being told he would need to travel to the Wellgate centre.

Over the messaging system, he told the worker: “If I have to go to Dundee, you will regret it when I attack you, you c***.

“A poxy screen isn’t going to stop me you f***ing idiot. I’ll have the place up in flames, stupid c***s.

“You’re putting your employees’ lives at risk. I will kill someone if you try and make me go there. That’s a promise.”

Sheriff Reekie noted the offender was “quite happy” to travel between Montrose and Edinburgh to see family but his solicitor Kyra Strachan said: “At the time, Mr Lendrum was struggling quite badly with his mental health.”

Sheriff Reekie fined Lendrum £640 altogether and told him: “Your behaviour was appalling. The messages you sent are utterly despicable.”

Teacher jailed

A Fife teacher who stroked a pupil’s arm and asked her to form a relationship with him in an “egregious” abuse of trust has been jailed. Lee Dempsey, 45, was a teacher at a high school in Glenrothes when he made sexual contact with the girl and took her back to his home.

Lee Dempsey
Lee Dempsey hid his face as he arrived at court.

‘Limited memory’ of assault

A violent abuser who repeatedly kicked his wife in the face after a drunken night out in Broughty Ferry must perform unpaid work.

Derek Martin left the woman bloodied and bruised after the serious assault on Brook Street on November 23 last year.

The 45-year-old previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to repeatedly kicking the woman on the head to her injury.

Solicitor Angie Clay said Martin had been heavily under the influence of alcohol and has “limited memory” of the attack.

She said: “He does not have any explanation of why this has happened.

“He was at his boss’s birthday party. He had been drinking over the course of the evening.

“He continued to drink and they appeared to argue and then the assault (has occurred) thereafter.”

Ms Clay said the incident “ended very quickly” and the couple “went their separate ways”.

The court heard Martin, of Shaw Place in Monifieth, had limited his alcohol intake since and was participating in Dry January.

He was given 120 hours unpaid work as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

Abuser faces sentencing

A controlling domestic abuser who subjected his former partner to violent abuse is facing a prison sentence. James Burns was convicted by a jury at the High Court of Dundee of carrying out attacks on the woman at addresses in the city.

James Burns
James Burns will be sentenced next month.

Shopping centre breaches

Steven Boyd, 41, from Dunfermline is on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Boyd appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to sexual assault and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court Boyd regularly went to the Kingsgate shopping centre in Dunfermline and is known to staff there.

On June 30 last year, he approached a woman working in a shop and began to “follow her around the store”, complimenting her, “blowing kisses across the store” and staring at her.

Kingsgate Centre Dunfermline.
Boyd is banned from the Kingsgate centre.

A 19-year-old working alone in another store at 10am on August 23 last year was approached by Boyd, who “took hold of her hand, moved it to his mouth and began kissing it,” the fiscal said.

She had previously met Boyd when he came in and asked to shake her hand, which she had allowed.

Due to Boyd’s size, she did not challenge him but recorded him leaving the store and it was reported to security.

On October 22 last year got on a bus on Halbeath Road and, despite there being empty seats, sat next to a 19-year-old girl and asked her questions similar to “are you single?” and “would your boyfriend be jealous?” and “can we be friends?”.

They both disembarked at Dunfermline bus station and she next saw Boyd in the High Street store so informed her manager of the bus incident and Boyd was asked to leave the.

The court heard that Boyd is currently subject to bail conditions not to enter the Kingsgate or the high street and is not presently allowed unaccompanied onto any public transport.

Attacked barber with scissors

Mehmet Celik, from Inverness, admitted a vicious scissor stabbing at a Turkish barbers in Perth. He assaulted a stylist at the High Street salon on October 1 2023.

Mehmet Celik
Mehmet Celik appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

More time in prison

Former murder accused Angela Newlands has had her prison release date knocked back further.

Newlands, 34, had been expecting to be released from custody on July 11 after being sentenced in December to 28 months imprisonment for a string of dishonest offences.

These included lying about having a child, stealing bank cards and pinching eight cockapoo puppies.

The HMP Stirling inmate appeared by video link at Forfar Sheriff Court to be re-sentenced in relation to a community order she could no longer complete due to being behind bars.

Sheriff Derek Reekie admonished her in connection with two shoplifting incidents she admitted at Asda in Forfar on September 2022.

However, he imposed a two-month consecutive sentence after Newlands admitted she acted in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making racist remarks at a shopkeeper in the Best One store on Taranty Road, Forfar, on the same day.

The sheriff told her: “I’ve no alternative other than to impose a custodial sentence.”

120mph chase

A driver performed handbrake turns and hit speeds of up to 120mph during a police chase in Fife. Kaine Baxter, 27, was eventually stopped in Kinross – about six miles from where the pursuit began in Kelty – after driving into a garden, where his vehicle was pinned against a tree.

Kaine Baxter, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Kaine Baxter appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Prison slasher

A Perth prisoner who slashed another inmate with a mystery weapon has been jailed for 28 months.

Ryan Grace, who has a history of violent crime, admitted the September 18 2022 attack on Tyler Andrew when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court.

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone said the assault happened in Grace’s cell.

A prison officer went to investigate a disturbance and saw Andrew clutching his face.

When he asked what had happened, he replied: “It was that weegie b*****d in number 19.”

Andrew was treated for a four-inch cut near his left eye and Grace’s cell was searched but no weapon was recovered.

The court heard Grace had since moved to Barlinnie and has taken steps to rehabilitate himself and “make better choices.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain told Grace: “You have a record that includes violent offending and I hope you can treat this as a wake up call.

“There is no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court
Wife suffered years of 'culture clash' misery in Dundee, court hears
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Lee Dempsey
Fife teacher jailed for sexual contact while trying to form relationship with pupil
James Burns
Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror
Debbie Ross
Woman who drove at toddler during neighbour feud in Perthshire locked up
Kaine Baxter, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Handbrake turn Perthshire driver hit 120mph in Fife police chase
Andrew Love
Man admits exposing child to drugs at filthy Perth flat
Mehmet Celik
Man admits scissor stabbing at Turkish barbers in Perth
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Dachshund charge and hotel bomb threat
Hugh Reid
Dundee 'fat predator' jailed at high court for rape, abduction and sexual assault