Midland Bluebird bus fares to rise in Stirling and surrounding area

The operator's ticket prices will go up from Monday January 27.

By Isla Glen
Midland Bluebird is increasing fares across its network. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Midland Bluebird is increasing fares across its network. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Bus fares in Stirling and the surrounding area will rise next week.

Midland Bluebird will implement the changes from January 27.

The firm says the cost of running the buses has led to the price hike.

We have created a full breakdown of what the buses will cost from next week.

How much will adult fares rise by?

Single trip fares will see rises of up to 55p across the network.

Journeys that cost £1.60 and £1.85 will go up by 10p, while those priced between £2.15 and £2.95 are increasing by 15p.

Tickets costing £8 and £8.55 respectively will now cost £8.40 and £9.

Stirling, Trossachs, Clacks and Falkirk:

  • Day saver –  £6.25 (up from £5.95)
  • Evening saver – £5.25 (up from from £5
  • Duo saver – £11.55 from £11
  • Group saver – £16.60 from £15.80
  • Five day FlexiSaver – £25 from £23.80
  • One week saver – £23.85 from £22.70
  • Four week saver – £83.50 from £79.50

Forth Valley:

  • Day saver – £8.10 (up from £7.70)
  • Evening saver – £6.50 (up from £6.15)
  • Duo saver – £14.20 (up from £13.50)
  • Group saver – £20.40 (up from £19.40)
  • Five day FlexiSaver – £30.70 (up from £29.20)
  • One week saver – £31.10 (up from £29.60)
  • Four week saver – £108.70 (up from £103.50)

McGill’s All Zone:

  • Day saver – £11.10 (up from £10.55)
  • Evening saver – £8.90 (up from £8.45)
  • Duo saver – £19.45 (up from £18.50)
  • Group saver – £27.85 (up from £26.50)
  • Five day FlexiSaver – £42 (up from £40)
  • One week saver – £38.85 (up from £37)
  • Four week saver – £138.60 (up from £132)
Stirling Bus Station on Goosecroft Road. Image: Google Street View

What will bus fares cost students?

Stirling University:

  • Single – £1.85 (up from £1.75)
  • Day saver – £3.55 (up from £3.35)
  • Student saver (basic) – £13.15 (up from £12.50)
  • Student saver (standard) – £44.10 (up from £42)
  • Student saver (premium) – £136.50 (up from £130)

Stirling, Trossachs, Clacks and Falkirk:

  • Day saver – £5.95 (up from £5.65)
  • Student five day bundle – £23.75 (up from £22.60)
  • Student saver (basic) – £21.15 (up from £20.10)
  • Student saver (standard) – £74.55 (up from £71)
  • Student saver (premium) – £229.95 (up from £219)

Forth Valley: 

  • Day saver – £7.20 (up from £6.85)
  • Student five day bundle – £28.90 (up from £27.50)
  • Student saver (basic) – £27.70 (up from £26.35)
  • Student saver (standard) – £97.65 (up from £93)
  • Student saver (premium) – £299.25 (up from £285)

McGill’s All Zone: 

  • Day saver – £9.45 (up from £9)
  • Student saver (basic) – £33.10 (up from £31.50)
  • Student saver (standard) – £117.60 (up from £112)
  • Student saver (premium) – £365.40 (up from £348)
The bus stop on Murray Place. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

How much will a children’s ticket cost?

Passengers aged five to 21 with a valid NEC card can travel for free.

For children without one, the fares are as follows.

Stirling, Trossachs, Clacks and Falkirk:

  • Day saver – £3.70 (up from £3.50)
  • One week saver – £14.20 (up from £13.50)

Forth Valley:

  • Day saver – £4.20 (up from £4)
  • One week saver – £15.75 (up from £15)

McGill’s All Zone:

  • Day saver – £5.60 (up from £5.30)
  • One week saver – £19.95 (up from £19)

Read more: We travelled on some rural Stirlingshire bus routes – here’s what happened

Which services will be frozen in price?

Some services will cost the same from January 27.

This includes the 38 that runs between Stirling and Plean, which is £4.50 for a return.

A day ticket on the 51/52 Stirling to Alloa service remains at £4.90.

Why are fares increasing?

Midland Bluebird says the cost of running its buses has lead to the rise in fares.

In a statement on its website, the bus operator said: “The whole transport sector, like in many other walks of life, continues to experience cost inflation that we need to manage, which is why we’re making some changes to Midland Bluebird tickets from 27th January.

“After a thorough review, we will be increasing prices for single and return fares, as well as zone weekly, monthly, and bundle tickets.

“We’ll still offer great value, especially for those travelling regularly, who can take advantage of weekly or monthly ticket option savings.”

