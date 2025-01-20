Can you find the formula to balance £9.5m Angus Council budget gap?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can you find the formula to balance £9.5m Angus Council budget gap?

An online calculator has been produced for residents to wrestle with the financial dilemma facing the council this year.

By Graham Brown
Angus Council is finalising a budget which will be set at the end of February. Image: DC Thomson
Angus residents are being asked to weigh up the tough decisions needed to plug a £9.5 million budget black hole.

The authority is weeks away from setting its budget for 2025/26.

And in the second phase of a public consultation it has put a calculator in the hands of locals.

An online slider tool has been developed for residents to offer their views on how to balance the books.

It focuses on the key areas of:

  • Service cuts
  • Increasing council tax
  •  Increasing fees and charges
  • Using council reserves

The calculator is available at engage.angus.gov.uk

The council said: “None of these are easy decisions and so we are asking for you views on how best to find the £9.5 million we need.

“Responses will be used to inform final decisions on the council’s 2025/26 budget, which will be set at the end of February.”

The calculator offers folk the option of making changes from 1% to 15% across the four main areas.

Calculator explains impact of rises in key areas

It calculates the overall impact on the £350m budget.

And it warns whether the planned cuts or increases would make an impact on the savings needed.

However, in areas such as spending cuts, even a 6% rise brings the warning of a “significant” impact on council services.

A similar increase in council tax would have “a small positive impact” on income.

Four per cent across the board would fail to hit the target by almost £1m.

Angus Council budget calculator.
Angus Council has produced a budget calculator for residents as part of the 2025/26 consultation. Image: Angus Council

Finance director Ian Lorimer said a 15% council tax hike would be required if that was the only method used to close the budget gap.

The calculator warns an increase of that size might leave many more people struggling to pay – and the council able to collect less.

It comes as freedom of information data revealed the extent of council tax debt across Angus.

One Arbroath property alone has a debt of more than £35,000.

Mr Lorimer also previously said it was crucial the council delivered a ‘you said, we did’ budget for 2025/26.

The budget calculator is available until February 6.

 

