Lundin Links Hotel site finally sold two-and-a-half years after devastating fire

The former Lundin Links Hotel site has finally been sold almost two-and-a-half-years after a devastating fire.

The once-prominent building burned to the ground on August 18 2022 following repeated warnings from worried neighbours.

And the empty plot has remained an eyesore ever since.

However, there are conflicting reports about the buyer.

According to the Land Register of Scotland, the site was sold to Glasgow-based real estate company Surplus Property Investments.

Documents show the firm paid £462,000.

But MSP Jenny Gilruth says that according to an email from liquidators Middlebrooks, the new owner is Rosyth firm Blue Sky Projects Ltd.

The Courier is still seeking clarity from the parties involved but either way, it appears the land has been acquired by property developers.

It had been in the hands of liquidators after previous owner Kapital Residential went bust just two months before the blaze.

‘Sense of relief’ over land sale

The sale is welcomed by the SNP MSP and MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Both have been pressing for progress at the eyesore site.

And they now hope to find out more about the new owner’s plans for it.

The SNP MSP said: “I am delighted that a sale contract has now materialised for the former Lundin Links Hotel site.

“I know this will come as welcome news and a sense of relief for my constituents in Lundin Links.

“For too long, people in Lundin Links had to contend with an empty building which was allowed to fall into an unacceptable state of disrepair by an absent landlord.

“This sale now allows an opportunity to move forward. ”

Lundin Links Hotel was empty for eight years

The Lundin Links Hotel, with its mock Tudor facade, was a village landmark.

However, it closed in 2014.

And it lay empty- and plagued by vandals – for eight years before the fire, which saw dozens of people evacuated from their homes.

Kapital Residential had planning permission to turn the empty C-listed hotel into 35 flats but work never started.

It received a £850,000 loan from Scotland’s emergency covid fund set up to protect housebuilding jobs during the pandemic.

However, it went into liquidation before the money was repaid.

And Liberal Democrat MP Ms Chamberlain now intends to seek clarity on how much money the Scottish Government was able to recoup.