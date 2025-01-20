Lundin Links Hotel site finally sold two-and-a-half years after devastating fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Lundin Links Hotel site finally sold two-and-a-half years after devastating fire

News of the sale has sparked hopes the eyesore site will be developed.

By Claire Warrender
Aftermath of fire at Lundin Links Hotel last year.
The aftermath of a fire at Lundin Links Hotel in 2022. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The former Lundin Links Hotel site has finally been sold almost two-and-a-half-years after a devastating fire.

The once-prominent building burned to the ground on August 18 2022 following repeated warnings from worried neighbours.

And the empty plot has remained an eyesore ever since.

However, there are conflicting reports about the buyer.

The plot during demolition of the Lundin Links Hotel
The hotel was demolished in September 2022. Steve Brown / DCT Media

According to the Land Register of Scotland, the site was sold to Glasgow-based real estate company Surplus Property Investments.

Documents show the firm paid £462,000.

But MSP Jenny Gilruth says that according to an email from liquidators Middlebrooks, the new owner is Rosyth firm Blue Sky Projects Ltd.

The Courier is still seeking clarity from the parties involved but either way, it appears the land has been acquired by property developers.

It had been in the hands of liquidators after previous owner Kapital Residential went bust just two months before the blaze.

‘Sense of relief’ over land sale

The sale is welcomed by the SNP MSP and MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Both have been pressing for progress at the eyesore site.

And they now hope to find out more about the new owner’s plans for it.

MSP Jenny Gilruth
MSP Jenny Gilruth is delighted. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The SNP MSP said: “I am delighted that a sale contract has now materialised for the former Lundin Links Hotel site.

“I know this will come as welcome news and a sense of relief for my constituents in Lundin Links.

“For too long, people in Lundin Links had to contend with an empty building which was allowed to fall into an unacceptable state of disrepair by an absent landlord.

“This sale now allows an opportunity to move forward. ”

Lundin Links Hotel was empty for eight years

The Lundin Links Hotel, with its mock Tudor facade, was a village landmark.

However, it closed in 2014.

And it lay empty- and plagued by vandals – for eight years before the fire, which saw dozens of people evacuated from their homes.

Kapital Residential had planning permission to turn the empty C-listed hotel into 35 flats but work never started.

It received a £850,000 loan from Scotland’s emergency covid fund set up to protect housebuilding jobs during the pandemic.

However, it went into liquidation before the money was repaid.

And Liberal Democrat MP Ms Chamberlain now intends to seek clarity on how much money the Scottish Government was able to recoup.

More from Fife

Burntisland Parish Church
Rallying call to save historic Burntisland church for the community
Damaged car outside Dunfermline's Tesco Superstore
Man taken to hospital and woman reported after Dunfermline Tesco crash
6
Police dogs deployed after 20-mile car chase
EIGHT youths charged after 22-mile 'stolen' car chase across Fife and Perthshire
Fife Council has terminated its contract with First Endeavor
Work to finally restart on 200 new Fife Council houses after collapse of developer
2
Some addresses in Fife owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Revealed: List of Fife addresses where most council tax is owed
Queues on the southbound M90 at Dunfermline after the crash near Rosyth. Image: Traffic Scotland
Queues on M90 after crash near Rosyth
Lilac coloured balloons are released in Karen Dewar's memory at the memorial garden in Tayport. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best friend's tribute to 16-year-old Tayport murder victim as balloon release marks 20th anniversary
Lee Dempsey
Fife teacher jailed for sexual contact while trying to form relationship with pupil
This week's care round up
Care round-up: Coupar Angus staffing issues and Fife home medication fears
Damaged car outside Dunfermline's Tesco Superstore
Car crashes into bollards outside Dunfermline Tesco
3

Conversation