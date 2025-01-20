Lewis Fiorini eyes derby debut as Dundee United snap up former Manchester City kid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Fiorini eyes derby debut as Dundee United snap up former Manchester City kid

Fiorini has joined on loan from Stockport County.

By Alan Temple
New arrival: Lewis Fiorini at Tannadice
New arrival: Lewis Fiorini at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC.

Lewis Fiorini is eyeing a derby debut after joining Dundee United on loan for the rest of the season.

Fiorini, 22, has made the switch north after struggling to cement a starting berth with EFL League One side Stockport County, making 15 appearances this term.

Capped 10 times for Scotland U/21s, the Manchester City academy graduate has previously shone on loan with NAC Breda and Lincoln City, and had less impactful stints with Charlton and Blackpool.

However, boss Jim Goodwin is confident has can bring attacking nous and an ability to find the net from distance to his ranks – potentially starting with the Scottish Cup showdown against Dundee on Monday.

Lewis Fiorini was a Scotland youth regular.
Lewis Fiorini was a Scotland youth regular. Image: PA Wire

Goodwin told United’s official website: “Unsurprisingly, given his development at the Etihad (Manchester City), Lewis has an outstanding ability to handle the ball in difficult scenarios, and his first thought is always to play forwards.

“He has a knack for finding the back of the net from distance, and that’s something which will come in useful in several different scenarios we could find ourselves in as a team.

“I’m delighted to have a player of such quality at my disposal for the rest of the season, and both him and Ruari (Paton) have the chance to make an immediate impact in this evening’s Scottish Cup match at Dens.”

A whirlwind week

Fiorini’s arrival follows hot on the heels of Ruari Paton’s loan signing from Port Vale. 

Ruari Paton is Dundee United's first signing of the January transfer window
Ruari Paton was United’s first signing of the January transfer window. Image: Dundee United FC.

The gifted midfielder added: “As soon as I heard of the interest and spoke to the gaffer, I was keen to get up here.

The lads have been flying so far this season, I just want to come and add some more quality into the midfield by showing my passing range, scoring goals and getting assists.

“For someone who’s still only 22 years old, I feel I’ve got some good experiences, both in football and life, behind me and that’ll help me adapt quickly.”

He added: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind weekend – I played for Stockport on Saturday, now I’ve potentially got the opportunity to be involved in a massive fixture tonight so hopefully I can hit the ground running”

