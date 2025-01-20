Young Scone siblings want to expand recycling enterprise after successful first year

A brother-and-sister team from Scone want to expand their recycling enterprise after a successful first year.

Jude Lackie, 13, and his sister Cora, 10, set up Balgarvie Recycle Run at the start of 2024 to earn some pocket money.

The venture sees the pair collect bottles and jars from their neighbours in Scone.

They ask for a minimum of a £1 donation per house.

As the enterprise turns one year old, the siblings want to expand to cover more homes.

Business gives kids ‘real-life experience’ says proud mum

The young entrepreneurs saved up their own money to buy a pulley trolley, used to go door-to-door.

They are regularly seen in all weathers collecting glass weekly for recycling.

Their mum Michelle Lackie says the job has taught them a lot about responsibility and money.

She told The Courier: “When they started, they used their own money to buy a trolley and gave out flyers and a few houses caught on.

“They had to learn about earning your investment back to help them understand money.

“Jude manages the Facebook page, weekly collections and replies to all the comments.

“An hour or two every weekend gives them time away from devices, to be helpful in the community and earn some pocket money.

“More importantly, they’re engaging with people and having conversations.

“I am hoping this experience will be valuable to any employer when they turn 16.”

Jude is in S1 at Perth Academy and Cora is in P6 at Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School.

The duo have received high praise from customers with one stating: “I’m not sure the wee cart can cope with our festive empties but it will help.

“Great local service with great customer service and a very welcome big smile.”

Scone community rallies behind local kids

Michelle said the family have been “blown away” by the response from the community.

She said people have offered to help make flyers and have supported the “kids with the red trolley” from day one.

Customers who use the collection service enjoy hassle-free recycling, a clean car, and have supported young entrepreneurs.

A trial run will begin in Scone to see how many homes the pair can branch out to.

The kids have already added several new houses to their route, which will see their weekend workload shoot up.

Safety is a key concern of Michelle’s and the children are mindful of this when they are out.

She added: “A pre-emptive measure for well-intentioned gestures, the kids are not allowed to step inside any house and are fully versed on why that’s the case.”