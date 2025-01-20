Partner of St Johnstone star reveals ‘gut-wrenching’ news in cancer fight as she thanks followers for ‘care and love’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Partner of St Johnstone star reveals ‘gut-wrenching’ news in cancer fight as she thanks followers for ‘care and love’

St Johnstone player Graham Carey's partner Rachel Borthwick has revealed that cancer has now spread to both of her lungs.

By Finn Nixon
Rachel Borthwick has been documenting her cancer journey on social media. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
Rachel Borthwick has been documenting her cancer journey on social media. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

The partner of St Johnstone player Graham Carey has revealed that cancer has spread to both of her lungs.

Rachel Borthwick shared the “gut wrenching” update on Sunday alongside a picture of her enjoying a visit to the beach with her two children.

She initially received a triple breast cancer diagnosis in October 2021.

This was followed by a fourth diagnosis of cancer in just two years in November 2023.

And in December last year Rachel was told that a scan had showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

The mother has been sharing updates on her Instagram page throughout her cancer journey and says her “hear is shattered”.

In her latest post on Sunday, Rachel said: ” Earlier in the week I was given even more gut wrenching news.

“The cancer is now in both of my lungs.

“My biggest fear has happened and I don’t have any words.

“I am completely numb to my core. The nodules are tiny at the minute, but I am absolutely devastated.

“As much as I’m trying to stay positive, I always had in my head that if it went to any main organ, it would be a downward spiral from there.

“I can’t even take it in or process it to be honest. Life is so so unfair.”

Rachel Borthwick ‘cannot tell kids I’m leaving them’

Later Rachel thanked her followers for their “empathy, care, love and support.”

In December Carey’s partner had shared her relief that her main organs had been clear of the cancer at that time.

Rachel has now suggested that she may seek treatment for the Stage 4 cancer abroad.

She also shared that the disease had been causing her “significant” pain in her chest and muscle.

Rachel added: “So far I have found two places in Germany that look promising, but I’m still in the middle of sending emails and discussing lots of information.

“I’m not sure if it’s only the lungs they can target, but if so it means the cancer in my chest and muscle will continue to grow.

“I am also getting significant pain from those areas too now. It is hell on earth.

“The cost for these treatments is so unfair. I am so blessed to have some of the funds in my GoFundMe but we need to raise more.

“I cannot tell my kids I’m leaving them.

“One final push to pay for as many trips and treatments as I can over there.

“My cancer grows rapidly so time is against us.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody of the Alyth Hotel
Alyth Hotel owners 'devastated' after £500 in staff tips stolen in break-in
Amanda Crighton with her family.
Owner tells of sadness as she puts Pitlochry sweet shop for sale
Police dogs deployed after 20-mile car chase
EIGHT youths charged after 22-mile 'stolen' car chase across Fife and Perthshire
A dragon in the parade.
Perth Chinese New Year parade to feature live snakes in 'big, bold and colourful'…
Some addresses in Perth and Kinross owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Revealed: List of Perth and Kinross addresses where most council tax is owed
2
Umut Eroglu
Braking kebab shop boss from Angus endangered drivers on M90 in Perthshire
Four people standing in front of Sideys glazing showroom in Perth.
Former footballer's Perth gym pairs with mental health charity to turn around young lives
This week's care round up
Care round-up: Coupar Angus staffing issues and Fife home medication fears
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Watchdog to investigate lack of emails surrounding axed £128k director role at Perth and…
4
Dozens of tractors took part in the run in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Photos as 70 tractors travel through Perth and Kinross in memory of popular worker,…

Conversation