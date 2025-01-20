Partner of St Johnstone star reveals ‘gut-wrenching’ news in cancer fight as she thanks followers for ‘care and love’

The partner of St Johnstone player Graham Carey has revealed that cancer has spread to both of her lungs.

Rachel Borthwick shared the “gut wrenching” update on Sunday alongside a picture of her enjoying a visit to the beach with her two children.

She initially received a triple breast cancer diagnosis in October 2021.

This was followed by a fourth diagnosis of cancer in just two years in November 2023.

And in December last year Rachel was told that a scan had showed three new “spots” in her back muscle.

The mother has been sharing updates on her Instagram page throughout her cancer journey and says her “hear is shattered”.

In her latest post on Sunday, Rachel said: ” Earlier in the week I was given even more gut wrenching news.

“The cancer is now in both of my lungs.

“My biggest fear has happened and I don’t have any words.

“I am completely numb to my core. The nodules are tiny at the minute, but I am absolutely devastated.

“As much as I’m trying to stay positive, I always had in my head that if it went to any main organ, it would be a downward spiral from there.

“I can’t even take it in or process it to be honest. Life is so so unfair.”

Rachel Borthwick ‘cannot tell kids I’m leaving them’

Later Rachel thanked her followers for their “empathy, care, love and support.”

In December Carey’s partner had shared her relief that her main organs had been clear of the cancer at that time.

Rachel has now suggested that she may seek treatment for the Stage 4 cancer abroad.

She also shared that the disease had been causing her “significant” pain in her chest and muscle.

Rachel added: “So far I have found two places in Germany that look promising, but I’m still in the middle of sending emails and discussing lots of information.

“I’m not sure if it’s only the lungs they can target, but if so it means the cancer in my chest and muscle will continue to grow.

“I am also getting significant pain from those areas too now. It is hell on earth.

“The cost for these treatments is so unfair. I am so blessed to have some of the funds in my GoFundMe but we need to raise more.

“I cannot tell my kids I’m leaving them.

“One final push to pay for as many trips and treatments as I can over there.

“My cancer grows rapidly so time is against us.”