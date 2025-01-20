Fife Man taken to hospital after several police vehicles descend on Ladybank street A big police presence was noted. By Finn Nixon January 20 2025, 7:12pm January 20 2025, 7:12pm Share Man taken to hospital after several police vehicles descend on Ladybank street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5165592/man-hospital-report-of-concern-ladybank/ Copy Link 0 comment Police were called out to Church Street in Ladybank. Image: Google Maps A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a report of concern for a person in Ladybank. Some residents of the village reported seeing several police vehicles on Church Street on Monday afternoon. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for person at Church Street, Ladybank, around 2.50pm on Monday, 20 January, 2025. “A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.
