Man taken to hospital after several police vehicles descend on Ladybank street

A 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a report of concern for a person in Ladybank.

Some residents of the village reported seeing several police vehicles on Church Street on Monday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a concern for person at Church Street, Ladybank, around 2.50pm on Monday, 20 January, 2025.

“A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.