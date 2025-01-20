St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains ‘ruthless’ transfer window mindset and talks up Taylor Steven impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains ‘ruthless’ transfer window mindset and talks up Taylor Steven impact

The head coach is in the process of overhauling the Saints squad.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted there is no option other than to be “ruthless” in the January transfer window.

It can be seen in the senior pros who were left out of his match day squad for the Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell.

It can be seen in parting company with David Keltjens.

And it can be seen in the fact that Connor Smith was allowed to join Hamilton Accies on a permanent deal without Valakari getting the chance to take a close-up look at last January’s signing from Hearts.

Connor Smith warming up for a St Johnstone game.
Connor Smith has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“In an ideal world we would bring everybody back to have a look at them, like we have with Taylor (Steven),” said the Finn.

“Or we could take a bit more time in the summer.

“Unfortunately, that’s not realistic.

“We have guidelines that we need to get players out to bring players in, which is fair. Everyone understands that.

“This month we need to be ruthless and make decisions pretty quickly.”

Taylor Steven

Young forward, Steven, has had the chance to catch Valakari’s eye.

And he has seized it.

On returning from Cliftonville, the 20-year-old was under pressure to make an instant impact.

After he impressed on the McDiarmid Park training ground, Valakari gave Steven second half game-time against Rangers.

Then he was a substitute for Saturday’s cup game, while the likes of Matt Smith, Josh McPake and Cammy MacPherson were omitted from the 19-man squad.

“I really like Taylor,” said the head coach.

“I spoke to him and told him that he’s different. When I say ‘different’ I mean that in a good way, he’s a kind of street footballer.

“He’s difficult to play against.

“He’s the kind of player who when he’s pressing you, he steps on your toes. Then, with the ball, things happen.

“He can go one v one and he can drag a defender out of position with his runs behind the line.

“He’s a little bit different to the other players we have here.

“I like this fearlessness – not thinking about problems, just going out and enjoying his football.

“I’m happy to have him back here.

St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

“I tell the young boys every day that it’s important they stay that way – don’t fear anything.

“It’s up to us to teach them good football things and help them understand the game more, while they keep their honesty.”

Valakari added: “When Taylor came back, he didn’t have time to adapt. He just did it.

“I didn’t know the kid and from the first training session there was no holding back in the way he was going into challenges and taking people on.

“I liked the mentality I saw straight away.”

