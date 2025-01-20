Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror

James Burns will be sentenced later after being found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Burns
A controlling domestic abuser who subjected his former partner to three years of violent terror is facing a prison sentence.

James Burns was convicted by a jury at the High Court of Dundee of carrying out a catalogue of attacks on the woman at addresses in the city.

Between 2019 and 2022, Burns repeatedly choked the woman, attacked her with a bottle and controlled her finances.

The 30-year-old will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman.

Burns repeatedly spat on the woman and threw household items at her while shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively towards her.

Jurors heard how Burns would control her finances and repeatedly lock her inside a property.

Burns would punch and kick doors in the property and would only allow the woman outside if he accompanied her.

James Burns
The court was told how the victim was repeatedly pushed, repeatedly punched on the head and body, thrown onto a bed, straddled and choked by the brute.

She was left injured after being struck on the head with a bottle and a can.

Burns, of St Clement Terrace, repeatedly pursued and followed the woman and turned up at her place of work uninvited.

He had previously admitted breaching bail conditions six months after they were granted at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2022.

Jurors cleared Burns of other domestic abuse charges as well as sexual crimes against the woman.

Judge Lady Drummond deferred sentence on Burns for a social work report to be prepared and continued his bail order.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

