Dundee abuser subjected victim to three years of violent terror

A controlling domestic abuser who subjected his former partner to three years of violent terror is facing a prison sentence.

James Burns was convicted by a jury at the High Court of Dundee of carrying out a catalogue of attacks on the woman at addresses in the city.

Between 2019 and 2022, Burns repeatedly choked the woman, attacked her with a bottle and controlled her finances.

The 30-year-old will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman.

Burns repeatedly spat on the woman and threw household items at her while shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively towards her.

Jurors heard how Burns would control her finances and repeatedly lock her inside a property.

Burns would punch and kick doors in the property and would only allow the woman outside if he accompanied her.

The court was told how the victim was repeatedly pushed, repeatedly punched on the head and body, thrown onto a bed, straddled and choked by the brute.

She was left injured after being struck on the head with a bottle and a can.

Burns, of St Clement Terrace, repeatedly pursued and followed the woman and turned up at her place of work uninvited.

He had previously admitted breaching bail conditions six months after they were granted at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2022.

Jurors cleared Burns of other domestic abuse charges as well as sexual crimes against the woman.

Judge Lady Drummond deferred sentence on Burns for a social work report to be prepared and continued his bail order.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

