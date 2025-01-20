Former footballer’s Perth gym pairs with mental health charity to turn around young lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former footballer’s Perth gym pairs with mental health charity to turn around young lives

Perth gym owners Murray McDowell and Nicola Bonthrone are helping local teenagers build stronger minds, as well as bodies.

By Morag Lindsay
Four people standing in front of Sideys glazing showroom in Perth.
Murray McDowell and Nicola Bonthrone of Routine Health and Fitness with Charlotte Nairn from the Lighthouse and Sarah Mackintosh from sponsor Sideys. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth gym bosses have joined forces with a local charity to boost teenagers’ physical and mental health.

Routine Health and Fitness is working with young people who have been referred by the Lighthouse for Perth.

Murray McDowell and Nicola Bonthrone, who own the gym at Bridgend, Perth, are helping participants to improve their physical fitness.

But the teenagers are also learning about nutrition and routine, and making connections with other people which could have a lasting impact on their mental health.

A group of girls are going through the eight-week course at present.

It follows a successful pilot scheme with a group of boys who were also referred by the Lighthouse service.

And, thanks to funding from Sidey Windows Doors and Conservatories, the gym intends to offer the free course to dozens more Perthshire teenagers over the next year.

Murray McDowell in his gym leaning against weightlifting equipment
Murray McDowell in his Perth gym. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Former professional footballer Murray says it’s a joy to see the change in young people as they progress through the course.

“We’re already talking about improvements in things like sleep and routines,” he said.

“And maybe if they find themselves struggling in the future they’ll remember how much better they felt about themselves when they were exercising and eating well, and they’ll go back to that.”

‘Eight-week switch’ builds on Murray McDowell’s own experiences

Murray played for Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle and Arbroath, before going on to enjoy a successful career at junior level.

He later managed sides such as Jeanfield Swifts and was a fitness coach at Dundee FC.

Fitness helped him to recover after his own mental health deteriorated into homelessness and addiction when he lost his partner and brother in 2022.

That’s why his gym focuses as much on mental wellbeing as physical fitness.

Boxing gloves on shelves next to blackboard with lists of fitness routines written in chalk
Routine is key at Murray McDowell’s gym at Bridgend, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gym interior with equipment lines up in front of large bright windows.
Routine Health and Fitness targets minds as well as bodies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Routine Health and Fitness eight-week switch programme is designed to help people commit to a healthier lifestyle and make more positive life choices.

It involves exercise, nutrition and a “re-connection” programme, aimed at combating isolation and boosting confidence.

Gym members donated more than £1,000 to allow Murray and Nicola to launch the programme for teenagers at the end of last year.

And the Sidey support will allow them to offer another five courses throughout 2025.

Partners proud to be part of change

Charlotte Nairn from the Lighthouse says there’s been a noticeable difference in the young people who completed the first course.

Nicola Bonthrone, Charlotte Nairn, Sarah Mackintosh and Murray McDowell standing in front of a window at the Sidey showroom
Nicola Bonthrone, Charlotte Nairn, Sarah Mackintosh and Murray McDowell celebrate the launch of the new Perth course. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Not only has their mental and physical health improved, their attendance at school and relationships have too,” she said.

“I fully believe being able to offer young people this resource will change them and their families’ lives for the better.”

Sidey marketing manager Sarah Mackintosh says the firm is “incredibly proud” to be supporting the project.

“Mental health challenges among teenagers are an increasingly pressing concern,” she said.

“This programme…provides a proactive and structured approach to improving mental health through physical activity and meaningful social interaction.”

Conversation