Former footballer’s Perth gym pairs with mental health charity to turn around young lives

Perth gym bosses have joined forces with a local charity to boost teenagers’ physical and mental health.

Routine Health and Fitness is working with young people who have been referred by the Lighthouse for Perth.

Murray McDowell and Nicola Bonthrone, who own the gym at Bridgend, Perth, are helping participants to improve their physical fitness.

But the teenagers are also learning about nutrition and routine, and making connections with other people which could have a lasting impact on their mental health.

A group of girls are going through the eight-week course at present.

It follows a successful pilot scheme with a group of boys who were also referred by the Lighthouse service.

And, thanks to funding from Sidey Windows Doors and Conservatories, the gym intends to offer the free course to dozens more Perthshire teenagers over the next year.

Former professional footballer Murray says it’s a joy to see the change in young people as they progress through the course.

“We’re already talking about improvements in things like sleep and routines,” he said.

“And maybe if they find themselves struggling in the future they’ll remember how much better they felt about themselves when they were exercising and eating well, and they’ll go back to that.”

‘Eight-week switch’ builds on Murray McDowell’s own experiences

Murray played for Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle and Arbroath, before going on to enjoy a successful career at junior level.

He later managed sides such as Jeanfield Swifts and was a fitness coach at Dundee FC.

Fitness helped him to recover after his own mental health deteriorated into homelessness and addiction when he lost his partner and brother in 2022.

That’s why his gym focuses as much on mental wellbeing as physical fitness.

The Routine Health and Fitness eight-week switch programme is designed to help people commit to a healthier lifestyle and make more positive life choices.

It involves exercise, nutrition and a “re-connection” programme, aimed at combating isolation and boosting confidence.

Gym members donated more than £1,000 to allow Murray and Nicola to launch the programme for teenagers at the end of last year.

And the Sidey support will allow them to offer another five courses throughout 2025.

Partners proud to be part of change

Charlotte Nairn from the Lighthouse says there’s been a noticeable difference in the young people who completed the first course.

“Not only has their mental and physical health improved, their attendance at school and relationships have too,” she said.

“I fully believe being able to offer young people this resource will change them and their families’ lives for the better.”

Sidey marketing manager Sarah Mackintosh says the firm is “incredibly proud” to be supporting the project.

“Mental health challenges among teenagers are an increasingly pressing concern,” she said.

“This programme…provides a proactive and structured approach to improving mental health through physical activity and meaningful social interaction.”