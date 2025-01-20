‘My senior Bengal cat Sibble is a Dunkeld celebrity after roaming the village for 22 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My senior Bengal cat Sibble is a Dunkeld celebrity after roaming the village for 22 years’

Dunkeld designer Millie Mackie tells The Courier all about Sibble - a senior cat with a well-known wild side.

Millie, 28, and her cat Sibble, 22, have grown up together in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Our cat Sibble is quite the tourist attraction.

You can find her on Google under ‘Dunkeld Cathedral Cat’.

For most of her life, she’s pretty much lived outside, down at the cathedral.

She was always happy catching wild rabbits and burying them for later, and sleeping in the sun.

She did always come home eventually, but she’s been mistaken for a stray a few times.

One person even took her in and posted her on a Missing Pets Facebook group – we had to go and get her.

So she’s become well known because of her wild habits.

Sibble the cat and owner Millie have grown up together. Image: Supplied.

There are people who visit the village every year, and they always expect and hope to see Sibble.

She’s super friendly, and if there’s a tourist she’ll just roll over for them to pet her belly.

But there was a time she was the fiercest cat in the village.

She’s got a little notch in her ear, and we used to wake up to her defending the house – loudly- during the night, chasing off other cats.

Sibble the dog-walking cat

Sibble’s not scared of anything, not even dogs.

She is quite well known among the local dog walkers, or she used to be anyway, because she’d hide beside the path and jump out at the dogs.

In fact, she used to walk the whole way with us when we walked our dog Maisie.

Sibble the cat walking with dog Maisie, as she would often do at home in Dunkeld. Image: Supplied.

I got Sibble when I was 6. I remember writing her name down before we went to pick her up – I didn’t know how to spell ‘Sybil’ so she became ‘S-I-B-B-L-E’.

On the day we went to collect her, I was told we’d also be bringing home her brother Bob. He was supposed to go to another family, but they couldn’t take him in the end.

Sibble and Bob’s mother was a Bengal, and we got both of them free from friends of friends, as they were an unplanned litter.

I used to draw pictures of Sibble a lot when I was a child, and now I do design for animation, so she must have inspired me.

Sibble (front, left) and her brother Bob as kittens. Image: Supplied.

I also have a tattoo of her. She’s a really special cat.

Now she’s going on 23, Sibble mostly stays inside. I’m 28, and I don’t live at home anymore, but I spend a lot of time with her when I visit.

Is Sibble the oldest cat in Perthshire at 22?

There’s a good chance she’s Perthshire’s oldest cat, and I think the reason she’s kept going so well is partly because she’s always been so independent.

Millie and cat Sibble back in the day in Dunkeld. Image: Supplied.

She always been happy to go about by herself, which I think had kept her mind sharp. She was never lazy.

The vet is constantly amazed at how young she looks and how well she is. She’s got a bit of arthritis in her back legs, which she takes painkillers for. And she has hyperthyroidism, and very early stage kidney disease.

Bengal mix cat Sibble, 22, with her human Millie, 28, at home in Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But she’s still jumping up on tables and enjoying her Lick-e-lix treats.

We’ve been blessed to have her, she’s just great. Everybody loves Sibble.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation