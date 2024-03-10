Perth footballer turned gym boss beat addiction – now he is battling to reopen Rodney Pavilion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth footballer turned gym boss beat addiction – now he is battling to reopen Rodney Pavilion

Murray McDowell says fitness brought him back from the brink of ruin, and the Rodney Pavilion is the perfect place to help others in need.

By Morag Lindsay
Murray McDowell standing outside the Rodney Pavilion in Perth
Murray McDowell wants to reopen the gym in Perth's Rodney Pavilion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former footballer turned mental health advocate is leading calls for Perth’s Rodney Pavilion to reopen as a gym.

Murray McDowell battled alcoholism, drugs and a gambling addiction – but says focusing on fitness brought him back from his lowest ebb.

The 46 -year-old runs his own gym at Bridgend in Perth, where he helps people who are struggling with their own mental health.

And he is now working with a group who want to buy the shuttered Rodney Pavilion and re-open it as a community asset.

The venue operated as a gym from 1987-2022 when all its fitness equipment was moved to the Bell’s Sports Centre.

Perth and Kinross Council put it up for sale last summer after a failed attempt at a community asset transfer.

Rodney Pavilion exterior.
The Rodney Pavilion is a Perth landmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A new owner is expected to be named this spring.

Murray says he’s excited to be part of the latest attempt to bring the much-loved pavilion in Rodney Gardens back into community use.

“There might be glimmer of hope,” he said.

“The Rodney would be perfect for what we want to do.”

Murray McDowell: ‘I lost the plot’

Murray, from Perth, started his professional football career at Cowdenbeath. He played for clubs like Partick Thistle and Arbroath, before going on to enjoy a successful career in junior football.

Later he managed sides such as Jeanfield Swifts.

He was working as a fitness coach at Dundee FC when his life started spiralling out of control.

Murray’s partner and his brother both died in quick succession in 2022.

Murray McDowell standing next to weights at his Routine Health and Fitness Gym at Bridgend, Perth
Murray McDowell at his Routine Health and Fitness Gym at Bridgend, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

His mental health deteriorated and he found himself jobless, homeless and battling addiction on a number of fronts.

“I lost the plot,” he said.

“I was drinking, I was taking drugs, I was gambling and getting into all kinds of trouble in the town.”

An old friend came to the rescue with a place to stay. Another made a life-changing offer – escape from it all for a month or two at her place in Sri Lanka.

Murray took the chance. He got clean. He got fit again. And he resolved to turn his experiences into a force for good.

He’s doing well now, with a new partner Nicola Bonthrone, who’s helping him to run the Routine Health and Fitness gym at Bridgend.

There, the focus is as much on mental health as physical fitness.

Boxing gloves and a board with exercise plans on it at Murray McDowell's Routine Health and Fitness gym in Perth.
Physical and mental health go hand in hand, says Murray McDowell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Murray’s mental health eight week switch transformation programme is designed to help people suffering from mental illness or addiction commit to a healthier lifestyle and make more positive life choices.

It involves exercise, nutrition and a “re-connection” programme, aimed at combating isolation.

Bid to keep Rodney at heart of community

Murry says he spent much of 2023 in talks with Perth and Kinross Council about re-opening the Rodney pavilion as mental health hub.

“The council were in favour of the plans and were extremely helpful,” he said.

“But trying to bring so many people together was tough and we simply ran out of time before it went to market.”

His hopes were raised again when he made contact with another group of local business people, who have made an offer to buy the building from the council.

Murray McDowell, arms folded, smiling, outside the Rodney Pavilion, Perth
Murray McDowell hasn’t given up on the Rodney Pavillion. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

They want to return the Rodney Pavilion to community use, with space for start-up businesses, as well as a cafe and a gym.

Murray says it would be a chance to return the Rodney to its rightful place at the heart of local life.

Uncertain times for Perth sports provision

The pavilion sits at the entrance to Rodney Gardens beside the River Tay.

Built in 1932, it was last used as a gym by Live Active Leisure (LAL) and had a £250,000 upgrade in 2014.

LAL moved out in 2022, amid reports the building needed £600,000 of maintenance.

Its equipment was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre and the Rodney was put up for sale.

Bell's Sports Centre exterior
The Rodney’s gear was moved to Bell’s Sports Centre but now its fate is uncertain. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

However, the Bell’s Centre has been out of use since last October when the building was deluged after the North Inch floodgates were left open.

It is now slated for closure – along with Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Ice Rink – as part of a council plan to axe the loss-making venues and replace them with a new centre on a single site.

Estate agents were promoting the Rodney Pavilion as a “leisure/development opportunity” when it went on the market last July.

It’s understood a number of bidders came forward. But there has been no update on the sale since then.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “A closing date has been set and offers will be presented to the property sub-committee to decide a preferred bidder this spring.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Indecent exposure Auchterarder
Police hunt flasher who exposed himself to members of the public in Auchterarder
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Jack Thomson. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/03/2024
Speeding motorist left woman and two children injured in Perthshire crash
1a Balmoral Court
Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs
3
Martine and Kev Sinclair in purple branded aprons holding champagne flutes outside The Anglers, Guildtown
Popular Guildtown inn re-opens as Perth couple say: 'This is meant to be'
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach agree to delay plans to axe bus services in Perth and Kinross
Police and ambulance on the scene after a crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth
Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street
Jim Weir standing outside King James pub in Perth
St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice
Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they 'must be a joke'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits Fraud trial Picture shows; Annette Bond. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
£70k benefits cheat filmed doing daily 5k runs near Perthshire home while claiming she…

Conversation