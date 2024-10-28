Danny Leech investigators stage reconstruction of Dundee tragedy on street where schoolboy died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Danny Leech investigators stage reconstruction of Dundee tragedy on street where schoolboy died

Officers continue to investigate the events leading up to the seven-year-old’s death.

By Brendan Duggan
Scene of reconstruction of Danny Leech tragedy in Dundee. Image: Brendan Duggan/DC Thomson
Scene of reconstruction of Danny Leech tragedy in Dundee. Image: Brendan Duggan/DC Thomson

Police have staged a reconstruction of the Dundee road tragedy that claimed the life of schoolboy Danny Leech.

Officers attended the junction at Arbroath Road and Albert Street on Monday morning, from 11am until around 12.30pm, as part of their investigation into the events leading up to the seven-year-old’s death.

Danny’s brother John and mum Linda were at the scene.

Fresh probe

The youngster died on September 8, 1989, after being struck by a lorry as he crossed the road.

The HGV, driven by Colin Nicoll for Lairds Trucking of Forfar, had been making a left turn from Albert Street on to Arbroath Road when the fatal incident occurred.

Danny Leech
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Moments after Danny Leech was struck by lorry.

The reconstruction is part of a fresh probe led by senior road policing officers from Glasgow.

They assessed traffic patterns, potential visual impediments for both pedestrian and driver, and the lorry’s turn.

Official narrative questioned

Danny’s family, critical of the original police investigation, believe the reconstruction is a significant moment in their efforts to challenge the official narrative that it was an accident caused by the schoolboy’s recklessness.

Mr Nicoll has never been charged with any offence and was allowed by the investigating officer to drive his lorry away from the scene.

The road was reopened half an hour after the tragedy.

Danny Leech. Image: The Leech family

Earlier this month an eyewitness to Danny’s death broke more than three decades of silence in an interview with The Courier.

Her version of events backs up the family’s own investigations.

