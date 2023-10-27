Anger mounting over ‘secret’ plan to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger mounting over ‘secret’ plan to transform Monikie and Crombie country parks

Angus Alive want to bid for millions of pounds of levelling up cash but have been accused of treating locals and park users with contempt over the proposal.

By Graham Brown
Cycle paths in and between the two country parks could be improved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus country park lovers fear multi-million pound plans to transform two of the area’s most popular beauty spots will turn them into a “gated Center Parcs”.

Pressure is mounting on council leisure trust Angus Alive to share details of its vision for Monikie and Crombie.

And it has been accused of treating the public with “contempt” over the masterplan dream.

Monikie Country Park is popular with wild swimmers and dog walkers.

A community consultation on the far-reaching vision was launched this month.

But opponents say Angus Alive board minutes suggest the idea was forming more than 18 months ago.

And private consultants have already been appointed to develop the masterplan.

The council hopes to secure levelling up fund money to turn the two parks into Tayside’s ‘must-visit’ family destination.

It could bring:

  • Holiday lodges
  • Glamping pods
  • Motorhome parking
  • Water and woodland activity areas
  • Treetop walkways
  • Watersports jetties
  • Cafe provision
  • Outdoor amphitheatre

The survey was launched in what the council described as the “first phase of exploration”.

But critics say the idea of a parks masterplan has been on the table of the Angus Alive board for more than a year.

And nature lovers are furious there has been no ecological survey completed at either park so far.

Early reaction to the proposals has been largely negative, with one Courier reader describing the idea as “repulsive”.

‘Pitiful’ consultation

Local resident Graeme Gorrie said: “Angus Alive and Angus Council have already carried out substantial work with the help of external consultants over the last 18 months – but all in secret.

“I’m furious the public are being held in contempt with the lack of information being provided by these public bodies.

“The only thing available to the public is a two-minute survey with no vision of the overall plan.

“Face-to-face consultation, which was held on a working day during the school holidays, didn’t add any further information.

“The public engagement has been pitiful and is very likely to only be a box-ticking exercise to complete the levelling-up bid form.

“So what are we looking at here – a gated Center Parks or Landmark-type set-up?”

He added: “I have spent weeks seeking answers from councillors, my MP and Angus Alive directly and it has led to nothing.”

Monikie country park
Monikie is a magnet for visitors. Image: Zoopla

Many comments which followed the survey launch raised concern about the impact on the parks’ greatest asset – their natural beauty.

“There have been no ecological studies or surveys.

“The impact of the plans is a complete unknown,” said Mr Gorrie.

“The levelling up window is due to open in a few weeks. This situation is intolerable.”

You can take part in the online survey here.

Council response

Angus Council said it was “delighted” with the feedback so far, with around 1,000 responses.

It closes on November 5.

The council confirmed no ecological survey had been carried out.

“However, any proposal must be biodiversity positive, and protect the habitats and species. This is an absolute priority for Angus Alive and Angus Council,” said a spokesperson.

It said the proposal to collate a levelling up fund bid relating to Monikie and Crombie was first discussed with the Angus Alive board in mid-April this year

And Scottish Government funding was secured over the summer to engage Dundee consultants Urban Foresight on the project.

The council added: “The opening date for the levelling up fund has yet to be confirmed and the exact range of funding options is as yet unknown.

“First, we will listen to the views of our communities provided through this important consultation.

“They will help to shape the detail of any funding bids that we aim to secure.”

 

Conversation